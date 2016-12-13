Lots of online casino slot games have sports themes attached.





Certain sports are more likely to inspire online casino games than others. Playing cricket themed online games is going to be more popular in some cases than playing games that have more generic themes.





Online slot games vary tremendously in terms of the nature of the themes that they use. Some of them appear to be aimed at the most generic audiences possible in the hope of more or less attracting universal attention. Others seem to be aimed at much more specific crowds.





However, one way or another, lots of online casino games have managed to succeed. Playing cricket themed online games is probably going to be more popular with people who are members of certain niches, but they are members of niches that are relatively large and broad in their own right.



