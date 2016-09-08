Pakistan show positive signs for the future of their limited overs cricket...

Pakistan's limited overs cricket has been lethargic and old fashioned for a long while now. Since the highs of reaching the semi final of the World Cup in 2011 and the subsequent dumping of Shahid Afridi as captain, Pakistan's ODI and T20 cricket has been quite abysmal.For 5 years, the men in Green have not been able to keep up with the demands of modern day white ball cricket.The result of all that has led them languishing at number 9 and number 7 respectively in ICC's ODI and T20 rankings.When a team with that sort of sketchy history does what it did in the 5th ODI at Cardiff and then in the T20 at Manchester last night, it is nothing short of mesmerizing.First, a successful chase of 300 for the first time outside Asia and the first time against a non Asian team.Then, a dominating performance to register their largest ever win in a T20 international.The last two matches have got to be Pakistan's best performances in white ball cricket in about half a decade.It was pulsating to watch Sharjeel and Khalid Latif slay into England's bowlers. For a while they only dealt in boundaries and made it all look too easy.The 73 runs that Sharjeel and Khalid plundered in the power play is Pakistan's highest ever score inside 6 overs in T20s.When they managed a 100 runs between themselves by the 10th over of the innings, it was only the second time that Pakistan's openers had reached three figures at the half way mark in a T20. The last time it was Mukhtar Ahmed and Ahmed Shehzad's brutal assault on Zimbabwe in Lahore last year.Sharjeel and Khalid's onslaught was so good that it reminded me of Ijaz Ahmed and Shahid Afridi against India in Lahore (1997) and Shahid Afridi and Imran Nazir against South Africa in Sharjah (2000).It was a great victory last night to cap a memorable summer in England.With a drawn test series, Pakistan's first in England in 15 years, and a T20 win, we can safely say that the tour was an overall success despite the thrashing in the ODIs.The best part ofcourse is the fact that there absolutely no controversy on this tour.Pakistan did not give the British Tabloids any sound bytes whatsoever and that is probably the biggest achievement of this tour.Over the last few days Pakistan have shown the world that they can play modern day limited overs cricket. These are surely positive signs for the future, which has plenty to look forward to with the West Indies coming to UAE and then Pakistan traveling to New Zealand and Australia.