Landmarks that Misbah and Younis will have their eyes on ...

After winning the T20 and ODI series against the West Indies emphatically, Pakistan's focus now shifts to the tests and the farewell of two Pakistani stalwarts. The thing is, Pakistan have never won a test series in the West Indies.





They have toured the West Indies 7 times in the past 60 years for a test series and their record is three draws and four losses. If there ever was a perfect time to set this record straight for Pakistan, it would be now.





What better farewell gift could there be for Misbah Ul Haq than becoming the first captain from Pakistan to win a test series in the West Indies. If Pakistan are able to do so, it would be another outstanding achievement in the long list of firsts that Misbah has produced in the past 7 years.

Misbah needs this win more than anyone else; especially following the unfortunate tours of Australia and New Zealand. His legacy demands a series win, plain and simple.

Besides focusing on a first ever series win, both Misbah and Younis Khan will also have one eye on a number of personal landmarks:

Barring injury, Misbah will end his career having captained Pakistan in 56 tests and becoming the 9th most capped captain in the world and second most capped from the subcontinent after MS Dhoni. One win will give Misbah 25 test wins as captain, taking him past Alastair Cook. Three wins will take him past Mark Taylor and Michael Vaughan, and place him level with Sir Viv Richards, MS Dhoni, and Hansie Cronje. Younis Khan is 23 runs away from becoming the first batsman from Pakistan to score 10,000 runs in test cricket. Younis Khan requires another 146 runs to surpass Sunil Gavaskar's test runs tally of 10,122 and become the 5th most prolific test batsman from the Subcontinent. Younis Khan needs one more century to become the first batsman from Pakistan to score 35 test centuries. If he scores two centuries he will join Rahul Dravid with 36 test centuries, the 5th most in the world and 3rd most by a batsman from the subcontinent. Misbah is 49 runs away from completing 5,000 runs in test cricket. He will become the 7th batsman from Pakistan to score 5,000 test runs. Misbah requires another 112 runs to surpass Zaheer Abbas' runs tally of 5,062 to become the 6th highest run scorer from Pakistan in tests. Misbah is 47 runs away from becoming the first batsman from Pakistan to score 4,000 test runs as captain. Another 4 runs will take Misbah past Michael Clarke's runs tally of 3,946 and place him at 9th for most runs as test captain.

