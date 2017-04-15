The greatest IPL catches in history revealed

The Top 5 Catches in IPL History

The Indian Premier League, or IPL, has certainly seen some incredible catches over the years, but these 5 stand out from the rest.





Ricky Ponting, April 2013

At 40 years of age, the former Australian skipper, Ricky Ponting, demonstrated that he had not lost any of his agility when he made a spectacular catch at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. In the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils match he was the skipper for the former, and pulled off one of the IPL’s best-ever efforts in the field when he caught Unmukt Chand at cover, off Harbhajan Singh.





AB de Villiers, April 2010

2010 saw a youthful AB de Villiers as part of the Delhi Daredevils, and he managed to pull off one of the most magnificent catches ever seen at the boundary ropes in the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The catch occurred during the last stages of the game which Delhi was very comfortably winning.





Faf du Plessis, April 2015

South African born Faf du Plessis is well known for his accomplished antics on the field, and ranks as one of the greatest catchers in IPL history thanks to an exceptional feat during the 2015 IPL as a member of the Chennai Super Kings. It was the 12th match of the IPL 2015 season, and the Mumbai Indians were 6/1, Corey Anderson having been sent in.





Fans have seen their fair share of drama thanks to this player’s excellent antics, with many punters ruing the day they underestimated this world-class athlete when it came to placing IPLcricket bets





Tim Southee and Karun Nair, April 2015

Tim Southee combined with Karun Nair to pull off a stunning catch for the Rajasthan Royals, and although the IPL of 2015 saw some incredible moments, none ranked as high as this relay. The Kings XI Punjab need just 33 to win from a measly 7 balls when George Bailey, the set batsman, fell victim to one of the cricket field’s most incredible combined fielding efforts.





Chris Lynn, April 2014

In a mighty effort to dismiss AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn managed an out-of-this-world catch. The game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore was powerfully poised with the Royal Challengers needing 6 to win from 3 balls. They had the multi-talented AB de Villiers at the crease, effectively boosting their chances of crossing the line, and Vinay Kumar managed to bowl a lengthy delivery. The South African, in turn, flicked to deep mid-wicket, making room, and the ball sailed high –but not high enough.





Chris Lynn, the Australian batsman who replaced Morne Morkel for the Kolkata Knight Riders, slipped initially, but then soared high into the air, catching the ball, before falling to the ground. Thanks to the fact that Lynn arched his back, holding the ball in the air while he fell, he managed to miss the rope.





The way that Lynn managed to recover from his slip, holding on to the ball while incorporating an incredible awareness of the rope’s position makes this the finest catch that the IPL has ever seen. Had Lynn hit the ropes, his team would have lost the match, and this player more than deservedly walked away with the Man of the Match award thanks to his quick thinking.