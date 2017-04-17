Take a look at the top IPL Captains who’ve enjoyed great success

Top 5 Most Successful Captains in IPL Cricket

The role of the captain, according to Steve Waugh, is to combine 10 individuals’ contrasting personalities and ensure they are all moving in the same direction, by treating them both equally and differently. This encompasses how important a good captain of any kind of sports team is, but particularly cricket.





Read on for a list of the top 5 captain’s throughout the IPL’s history.





Number 5: Shane Warne

Shane Warne, known as one of the most colourful cricketers ever, has stayed in the news, whether for sports achievements or other shenanigans. He is very often referred to as the best captain that Australian never had, and managed to lead Australia in 11 ODIs, while winning 10. His captaincy of the Rajasthan Royals has been heralded as nothing short of sublime, as he led the unfancied team to victory on several occasions.





Number 4: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir’s stint as IPL captain began with the Delhi Daredevils in 2009, when he replaced Virender Sehwag and led the team to the South African semi-finals. In the following season, he became a full-time captain, but his true skills were only revealed when his move to the Kolkata Knight Riders was effected, where he managed to lead his team to 2 IPL titles in both 2012 and 2014. Cricket bets backing this gentleman’s team during this time would’ve seen a pretty penny returned!





Number 3: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Cricket fans may be surprised that Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not feature as the number 1 most successful captain of IPL teams, and, truth be told, if overall impact was a factor then he undoubtedly would be. This, however, is not the criteria for this list, and so he ranks at number 3.

He has continued his success as the captain for the Chennai Super Kings, leading them to knockout phases in 8 successive seasons, and winning the tournament not once, but twice, in 2010 and 2011. He also had them as runners up a total of 4 times.





Number 2: Rohit Sharma

th highest run-getter in that season and he led the Indians to a 2015 title as well. Rohit Sharma became the Mumbai Indians captain when Ricky Ponting gave up the role in 2013. The leadership change impacted very positively on the team’s fortunes, and they won the title that year. A reasonable strike rate combined with 538 runs made Sharma Mumbai’s highest and 6highest run-getter in that season and he led the Indians to a 2015 title as well.

The finals, against the Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens, saw Sharma manage a 26-ball 50, and he was certainly instrumental in Mumbai’s score of 202 runs in 20 overs.





Number 1: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar’s name on the top of this list may surprise some, since he did not have a particularly memorable stint as captain of Team India. Numbers, however, do not lie, and Tendulkar’s win percentage of 58.82 makes him the single most successful IPL captain when one goes by victory percentage.





Tendulkar does not have the title of an IPL win as captain, but he has managed to lead his team to the finals, most notably in the 2010 season. Mumbai had to cede the finals to the Chennai Super Kings by 22 runs, in spite of Tendulkar’s 48 runs, and he was the 2010 IPL edition’s leading scorer overall, with 618 runs at a 47.53 average.