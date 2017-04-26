Top de Villiers IPL Knocks

With AB De Villiers all set to return to play, let’s have a look at the Top 5 Knocks from the player known as Mr 360.





1. AB de Villiers Smacks the 5th Fastest Century in the History of the IPL

After Chris Gayle got knocked over for 6, AB, with 129 off 52, came in as he was impelled to bat during the Power Play overs. He managed to race to a 43-ball ton, with 10 fours and 12 sixes, and this also included the highest-ever IPL partnership of 229 with Virat Kohli, 109 off of 54 balls.





The knock went on to help his team post a total of 248 – 3, and encouraged the Royal Challengers Bangalore to go for a win of 144 runs over Gujarat Lions in the 2016 IPL –the largest victory in the game’s history.





2. 105 (54) versus Chennai Super Kings in Durban in 2009

nd tournament, de Villiers made himself known to the world of the IPL by smashing his first ton. He hit 105 off of 54 balls in the game against the Chennai Super Kings, even though he was batting at an odd no. 3 position for the Delhi Daredevils. In his 2tournament, de Villiers made himself known to the world of the IPL by smashing his first ton. He hit 105 off of 54 balls in the game against the Chennai Super Kings, even though he was batting at an odd no. 3 position for the Delhi Daredevils. IPL betting sites , seeing that kind of action today, would have paid out a pretty penny to punters who had made the right choice of who to back.





After losing their openers with 8 runs on the board, Mr 360 raced to a 35-ball 50, with 1 four and 6 sixes, and topped this by managing to reach his 100 off of only 51 balls, made up of 5 fours and 6 sixes. In the process he also set up two key partnerships in order to remain unbeaten on 105: 68 runs with Tillakaratne Dilshan, and a 74-run 5th-wicket partnership with Manoj Tiwary. Thanks to this, his team claimed a 9-run victory.





3. Sets His Highest-Ever T20 Score in 2015

A 215-run partnership with Kohli fired RCB up to a massive score of 234 in 20 overs, and this proved key to their victory of 39 runs. His final score of 133 not-out stands as the 3rd highest score in the history of the IPL, and the best de Villiers has ever had in the T20.





4. Heroic 89 in an Iconic Chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014

Chasing a total of 156, Gayle had give the Royal Challengers a good start by hitting a 19-ball 27, but, after his scalp the wickets just kept tumbling, with these including a duck from Kohli. De Villiers came in at no. 5 and hit one of his best innings, facing 41 balls to reach 89 runs that included 8 sixes and 6 fours, taking his team over the line with a ball to spare.





5. AB Saves the Day in 2016

Facing a target of 159, an incredible top-5 collapse saw the Royal Challengers break down to 29 – 5 in their qualifier against the Lions. With a place in the final available, de Villiers came in swinging, stepping up to the crease and smashing his team through to victory. He hit 79 balls off 47, with 10 to spare, and this was his 6th score of over 50 in the 2016 tournament, the season in which he scored more than any other.





These are just a few of the many incredible knocks de Villiers has had, and he looks set to continue to thrill IPL fans for a long time to come!