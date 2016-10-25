Azhar Ali's Monumental 300

ou can visit www.gamblingsitesonline.org to find the best odds before placing your bets.

Azhar Ali's rise since his debut in 2010 has been quite exciting to watch.He is not the most pleasing batsman to watch; much like the way he accumulates his runs one requires a lot of patience to sit through an Azhar Ali Test innings. For the traditional fans, it is a treat really.Azhar Ali made his 50th test match truly memorable with a monumental triple century and reaching the landmark of 4,000 test runs.After Hanif Mohammad, Inzamam Ul Haq, and Younis Khan, Azhar Ali became the 4th batsman from Pakistan to hit a triple hundred. After Hanif Mohammad, he is only the second opener from Pakistan to achieve this feat.He also became the first batsman since Hanif Mohammad to score a triple hundred against the West Indies; 58 years after the feat achieved by the original Little Master.Azhar now holds the record for the highest test score ever in the UAE and at the Dubai Cricket Stadium; he also became the first batsman to score a hundred, double hundred, and triple hundred in a day night test match.His 302* will probably remain the highest score in a day night test for a long long time. I am willing to place a wager on that! YBesides all this, there were a number of milestones Azhar achieved during his monumental knock.He became the 10th batsman from Pakistan to reach the 4,000 run landmark in tests. Among the 10 batsmen, he took the least amount of time - 6 years and 92 days and second least number of matches - 50.In terms of innings however, Azhar took a few more than Miandad, Younis, Saeed, Zaheer, and Yousuf.During the period since his debut, Azhar is the second highest run scorer from Pakistan and among the 10 leading run scorers in tests in the world.Well ahead the likes of Kohli and AB De Villiers.Azhar's unbeaten triple hundred not only placed him among the leading run scorers in test cricket this year, but also placed him right at the top with the highest test batting average this year.Now that Azhar has become Pakistan's test opener, he may no longer be able to break Younis Khan's record for most runs scored for Pakistan in tests from the number 3 position. But the fact that he sits in second place behind King Khan is nothing short of a great achievement.Now that Azhar Ali is opening for Pakistan in tests, he may become their leading run scorer as an opener in tests. He has already knocked 500 runs in 8 innings as a test opener and it won't be long before he becomes the first opener from Pakistan to score 4,000 test runs.