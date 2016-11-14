Can Sharjeel Khan make an impact in Tests?





In fact, Sharjeel has fared better than Warner and Sehwag did in their initial years of ODI cricket.





This also goes to show that both Warner and Sehwag improved as ODI players after making their test debut.





Probably it was learning the art of staying at the wicket longer in Tests that made them better ODI batsmen.





Maybe, Sharjeel will go through the same learning curve if he does in fact make it to the Test XI in New Zealand.





Given that he is a batsmen made in the same mold as Warner and Sehwag, his inclusion in the Test team might end up being a master stroke by the selectors. He may end up being the perfect aggressor to complement Sami Aslam's gradual accumulation at the other end. He may provide that spark to Pakistan's Test team whose top 6 batsmen bat in the same mode.





If Sharjeel can have even half the impact that Warner and Sehwag had on their Test teams, it would be a job well done for Pakistan.





While I don't rate him much as an ODI batsman, I am actually looking forward to the prospect of having an attacking batsman at the top of the order in Tests.