Jos Butler

Appearing in a number of Somerset youth teams, Buttler played great cricket at a young age, earning the accolade of Young Wisden Schools Cricketer of the Year in 2010. Once wicket keeper Craig Keiswetter was called up to the England One Day side in 2010, Buttler snatched at the opportunity for an extended run as part of the Somerset County Cricket team. After a many successful performances with the club, Buttler moved to Lancashire CC in 2013.





After representing the country at a number of youth levels, he was called up for senior inclusion in 2011 in the England Twenty20 squad for the match against India, and later in 2012 for the side that would compete in the 2012 T20 World Cup. Upon Matt Prior’s retirement in 2014, Buttler was called into the England test squad for the third test against India, contributing solidly with the bat and quelling any doubts about his abilities with the gloves by taking 11 catches over the matches he played in the series.









After a tough time in the 2015 Ashes series, some have called for Jos Buttler to hang up the gloves, given a tendency that is sometimes seen with wicket keepers that upon giving up their wicket keeping duties their batting subsequently improves. England selector Trevor Bayliss believes a break from the Test side could do Buttler good, with Jonny Bairstow set to take over wicket keeping duties in his stead.





Commenting that he takes inspiration from hot headed maverick sportspeople, Buttler has cited footballers Paolo di Canio and former Manchester City loose cannon Mario Ballotelli as figures that he holds in high regard, and indeed they are emulative of his own approach to cricket, where his forceful batting and individual style are always apparent. His characteristic bottom handed, wristy style gives him the ability to fashion unexpected shots, and he comments on his own style, “I was never afraid to try things, especially in practice, whether it was cricket or whatever. I’d have fun and try and do things just to see if I could do something a bit different. I wouldn’t be afraid of giving something a go and it not working in practice.”





Despite initial doubts from some when he first started for the England test side, he made a good early impression , much like former England wicket keeper Matt Prior during the early days of his career, scoring five half-centuries in the eight matches before the Ashes batting at number 7 or 8, averaging 52.66. He has expressed pleasure at how he has been batting up until the 2015 Ashes, pleased he is capable of ‘proper cricket’ and not just regarded as a ‘slogger’.







