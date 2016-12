Jos Butler

Commenting that he takes inspiration from hot headed maverick sportspeople, Buttler has cited footballers Paolo di Canio and former Manchester City loose cannon Mario Ballotelli as figures that he holds in high regard, and indeed they are emulative of his own approach to cricket, where his forceful batting and individual style are always apparent. His characteristic bottom handed, wristy style gives him the ability to fashion unexpected shots, and he comments on his own style, “I was never afraid to try things, especially in practice, whether it was cricket or whatever. I’d have fun and try and do things just to see if I could do something a bit different. I wouldn’t be afraid of giving something a go and it not working in practice.”