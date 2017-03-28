IPL Top 5 Catches, Knocks Of Matches and Batting Records

We’ve created a list that captures the most incredible player feats, and the most memorable knocks of matches since the IPL’s 2008 inception and there are some great sporting moments for you to relive. We’ve also include the top 5 IPL batting records, but as the season progresses, there may be players who knock these out the park and set new ones.





Top 5 Catches in The History of IPL





5. Ricky Ponting- (Mumbai Indians) vs. Delhi Daredevils

In April 2013 40 year old Ricky Ponting proved he was as agile as ever, plucking a one handed catch out the sky after seemingly coming from nowhere. The former Australian skipper pulled off one of the best efforts on the IPL field at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with his catch going down in history.





4. AB de Villiers- Delhi Daredevils vs. Royal Challengers

In 2010 AB de Villiers pulled off a spectacular catch at the boundary ropes during the final stages of a game. de Villiers stunned fans with a one handed catch just inside the rope, and although the Daredevils were winning comfortably, his incredible catch once again highlighted his great fielding skills.





3. Faf du Plessis- Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians

In April 2015 Faf du Plessis pulled off a catch that could only be described as a miracle. He nabbed an impossible-seeming catch after the ball was hit sky high , leaping backwards to grab the ball mid bounce and falling down, all while still clutching the ball.





2. Tim Southee/Karun Nair -Rajasthan Royals vs. Kings XI Punjab

Tim Southee went down in the record books in 2015 for his incredible relay catch with Karun Nair. The pairing has been described as one of ‘the best fielding efforts ever’ and when Southee managed to flick the ball back from just inside the ropes, Nair expertly grabbed it before it hit the ground, leaving the crowd awestruck.





1. Chris Lynn Kolkata -Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore

When Bangalore needed a six to win off 3 balls, Chris Lynn stepped in and made a catch that’s deservedly at the number on position on the list. He slipped, then managed to leap back up, catch the ball, and as he again tumbled, he arched his back to avoid going over the rope. His team not only won the game, he also deservedly claimed the award for Man of the Match.





Top 5 Batting Records





5. Chris Gayle

Most sixes (243 sixes in 88 innings)





4. Yusuf Pathan

Fastest 50





3. Gautam Gambhir

Most 50’s in IPL history (31)





2. Chris Gayle

Fastest Century in IPL





1. Virat Kohli

4110 runs in 131 matches





Top 5 Memorable Knocks Of Matches





5. Quinton de Kock - 108 vs. RCB

rd game he gave IPL 9 its maiden century, with 108 not out. When it comes to memorable batting performances the Daredevil’s Quinton de Kock has earned his spot on this list. In only his 3game he gave IPL 9 its maiden century, with 108 not out. Cricket betting sites went into overdrive after his innings, and bets are still being taken as to whether he can repeat his incredible strike rate.





4. Gautam Gambhir 90 vs. SRH

Gautam Gambhir quickly but cautiously made his 28th IPL 50 off 41 balls in this match, and thereafter he upped his game, earning his spot on the list for hitting six 4’s and a 6 off his final 19 balls, scoring 40 runs an over at a strike rate of 200.





3. AB de Villiers 72 vs. Gujarat Lions, Qualifier 1

th wicket, putting his team in the lead. de Villiers’ unbeaten 129 runs is the current highest score in the IPL , but his 79 runs against Gujarat in the first Qualifier is what really stands out, as this batsman became a one man rescue act. He saved the game and racked up a match winning 91 runs for the 6wicket, putting his team in the lead.





2. Virat Kohli 113 vs. KXIP

With 4 centuries and 973 runs, Kohli has made his name in the IPL. But the performance that stands out is his 113 runs against the KXIP in a match played almost entirely in the rain!





1. David Warner 93 vs. Gujarat Lions, Qualifier 2