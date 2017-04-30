Top 5 Highest Power Play Scores in IPL

In this article we are going to have a look at the 5 best Power Play scores of the Indian Premier League in history.





5: IPL 2009: 5.84 for 1, Deccan Chargers vs. Delhi Daredevils

The fact that this Power Play came during the semi-final of the Indian Premier League of 2009 makes it even more stupendous. The Deccan Chargers, chasing their target of 154, and led by the inscrutable Adam Gilchrist, blazed their way to 84 for 1 inside the first 6 overs.





Gilchrist played one of the very best knocks the IPL had ever seen, with fierce cuts, violent pulls, and ferocious drives. His excellent play allowed him to lead his team to this score when the Power Play came to an end, and the Chargers won the match with more than 2 overs to go.





4: IPL 2014: 4.86 for 1, Kings XI Punjab vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a wild chase of 206 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, Kings XI Punjab need a good start in this Indian Premier League game in 2014. Manan Vohra and Wriddhiman Saha provided the onslaught, and they tore into Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dale Steyn with seeming ease.





On a surface far more suited to the Hyderabad team, these 2 batsmen managed to hit the bowlers to each of the park’s corners, and they notched up 86 – 1 in the Power Play. Thanks to this incredible start, Punjab managed to chase the target down in only 18.4 overs, and sports betting sites around the world paid out huge sums to lucky punters.





3: IPL 2011: 87 for 2, Kochi Tuskers Kerala vs. Rajasthan Royals

In the final league match of the 2011 Indian Premier League for team Kochi Tuskers Kerala, it was made more than memorable by how totally they managed to decimate the Rajasthan royals.





They initially bundled the Royals out for a mere 97, and then Brendon McCullum and Parthiv Patel took their team to an extraordinary 87 – 2 by the time the Power Play came to an end. Their fearless play helped them clinch the game in only 7.2 overs.





2: IPL 2015: 2.90 for 0, Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians

The Chennai Super Kings had been chasing a fearsome target of 184 in their game against the Mumbai Indians, but openers Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum simply went berserk. Their powerful cuts, commanding pulls, and dominant smashes allowed them to take the Chennai Super Kings to 90 with no loss at all by the end of the Power Play overs. This significant start allowed the Chennai Super Kings to play the rest of the game relatively freely, eventually overhauling their target in a mere 16.4 overs.





1: IPL 2014: 100 for 2, Chennai Super Kings vs. Kings XI Punjab

Suresh Raina, the batsman for the Chennai Super Kings, almost handed the IPL its highest-ever Power Play score without any help at all. This high-octane clash saw them pitted against the Kings XI Punjab in the 2nd qualifying playoff of the IPL in 2014, with the Super Kings chasing an incredible 227 to win. Raina’s incredible counter-assault took fans’ breath away and took them to first place.





Playing his well-known cuts, drives, and heaves, Raina blazed to a sensational 87 off only 25 balls, and helped his team reach the incredible 100 – 2 score at the end of Power Play, the highest ever score to be made.