What a fitting finale for Misbah and Younis ... MIS | YOU

Imran Khan was perhaps the last Pakistani cricketer who retired with grace after accomplishing what no one before him had.And now, after all these years, another Khan and another Niazi, have bid farewell to the game like no one before them. One after a series where he became the first Pakistani batsman to reach 10,000 test runs; the other after becoming the first Pakistani captain to win a test series in the Caribbean.These two feats are just the icing over the unparalleled careers that the two legends, Younis Khan and Misbah Ul Haq, have had.I don't think any Pakistani cricketer got a send off as grand and as epic as these two did, and boy did they deserve it!Talk about an epic farewell series.Talk about an epic last test match of your career.Even if one had put the best writers to task, no one would have scripted the end better than the way it folded in front of our eyes during the last session at Windsor Park in Dominica last night.Pakistan had waited 60 years for this victory. Imran Khan had spent half his career trying to achieve this victory.Surely it is not the same West Indies; but it hasn't been for two decades now and yet Pakistan never managed to win a series there.Till last night.The last hour, while Roston Chase blocked and blocked and blocked, all those memories of bad umpiring decisions, missed run outs, lost opportunities came haunting back.That hour was so nerve wrecking for us fans that one can only imagine what Misbah, Younis, and the other nine men on the field would have been going through.Anything less than a win would have been such a depressing end to two legendary careers.Anything less than a win would have meant that Pakistan lost the best chance they had at a series win in the Caribbean.Pakistan held on though.They held on to their belief and they kept fighting.You could see the Pakistanis flustered though. Yasir was running in faster, bowling a little faster and flatter, almost as if he was in some hurry. Probably to get in as many overs as possible.Till that final delivery.All nine fielders moved in closer.They were all right under Gabriel's nose.Everyone knew the importance of that delivery, but no one more than Yasir.He delivered it a bit slower than the rest of his over.It came looping down enticing Gabriel.And the rest ...What an end seriously. What an epic end for Misbah and Younis.