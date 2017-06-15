Biggest Moments in the 2017 IPL

The Mumbai Indians have become the 1st team to come first in the Indian Premier League 3 times this year, after they beat the Rising Pune Supergiant in what was a classic final. The showdown took place at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday the 11th of June 2017.

This year’s IPL extended over 56 days, and although the Mumbai Indians’ win was narrow, with just 1 run, it was complete, and secured them the title. This win has seen the 3rd victory for Rohit Sharma’s team, and there were a number of special moments along the way.





The Last Over Exploits of Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson was the bowler in charge of the thrilling last over which helped the Mumbai Indians take the title for the IPL 2017, and the offering markets for this game saw enormous amounts of money changing hands when the final results were revealed.





Rising Pune Supergiant were running after 130 in this game, and required 11 off of the last over –Johnson was put in charge of this task. Things got off to a bad start when he was hit for a 4 on the first ball, and thanks to the equation now reading 7 off 5, he took 2 key wickets, the first off Manoj Tiwary and the 2nd off of Steve Smith, the latter smashing a 50. With 7 now needed off 3,





Washington Sundar managed to steal a bye. In the second last ball, Johnson went on to fire a pinpoint yorker, and the only thing the batsman could do was squeeze out a couple. When he tried for a 3rd he suffered a run-out, and Johnson thus became the author of one of the Indians’ most memorable wins.





The IPL Hat-Trick Day of April 14th

The bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Samuel Badree, was the player to pick up the 1st hat-trick for this year’s IPL, and he did so on the 14th of April 2017.





This day, in fact, marked a unique feat: there were 2 games, and both of these featured a hat-trick.





The 1st was between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians, belonging to Samuel Badree, and, immediately after, during the game which took place between the Gujarat Lions and the Rising Pune Supergiant in Rajkot, Andrew Tye, an Australian pacer, not only responded, but went 1 better, when he totalled not only a hat-trick, but also the 1st 5-wicket haul for the competition.





The RCB Fall from Grace

rd of April that year. Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, was the team to be bowled out for the lowest total in the IPL’s history, at 49. Up until this point, RCB had managed to hold on to the record for the IPL’s highest-ever score, thanks to the 263/5 they managed in the IPL 2013 matchup against the Sahara Pune Warriors on the 23of April that year.

There are sure to be plenty more big moments in IPL and fans are waiting to see what’s next in the offing.