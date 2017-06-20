Finding Similarities to the Past in Pakistan's Champions Trophy Victory
Pakistan's victory in the Champions Trophy has brought so much joy to Pakistanis in all corners of the world that even two days later we can't stop talking about it. It is such a historic moment that everyone is talking of Ramzan miracles, making analogies to past World Cup wins and Pakistan-India encounters, and simply expressing their elation.
The final was so good that it almost felt like a dream. As Ahmer Naqvi described it, we were truly transported back to the 90s when such victories over India used to be the norm.
Rehan Ul Haq went a step further and said that this was redemption for Bangalore. It truly was!
And the best of them all, Osman Samiuddin, tried to make sense of every thing that happened. And even he admits that not much sense can be made out of what Pakistan did.
There are so many articles on the internet that it is impossible to mention all of them, but one writer that deserves a mention and an award for describing the way Pakistanis feel during their team's matches and their team's fluctuating fortunes in a tournament is Jarrod Kimber. I don't know any non-Pakistani who can describe our feelings that way Jrod does. What am I saying, he describes them better than we do ourselves!
If you have not read the master pieces by Jrod during the Champions Trophy, you can find them all here.
While all these analogies to past Pakistan vs India encounters and "Haal" are apt, the best message I received talking about similarities between the ICC Finals Pakistan has played over the years was:
1992: in Ramzan
1999: in England
2007: in Ramzan
2009: in England
2017: in Ramzan in England
Deadly!
For me, this victory over India wiped away all the heartbreaks, particularly Bangalore, Johannesburg, and Mohali.
It truly is redemption for all of Pakistan's fans.
1992, 2009, and 2017 will forever be engraved in our memories and for those like me who have watched each of those finals ball-by-ball, what a time to be alive!
