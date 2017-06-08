Hasan Ali has been Impressive

Since his one-day international debut against Ireland 10 months ago, Hasan Ali has progressed smoothly to become one of Pakistan's key strike options.In the Champions Trophy match against South Africa he put on a match winning performance picking up the key wickets of Faf Du Plessis, JP Duminy, and Wayne Parnell in an awe inspiring spell of 7 overs, in which he returned figures of 3-18.It was an impressive performance against the World's number 1 ranked ODI team and he deservedly earned the Man of the Match award.Hasan's wicket taking ability is special. In fact it is so good that he is among the leading 10 ODI bowlers in terms of strike rate for all bowlers who have taken a minimum of 30 ODI wickets.Hasan is right up there, where no other Pakistan bowler has featured.Sure his career is at an early stage but he has shown the world what he is capable of.Add to his effective bowling the fact that he can bat a bit and is also a good fielder, gives Pakistan a key limited overs asset.I have no doubts that Hasan will continue to pick up wickets in heaps and his career will flourish over the years.