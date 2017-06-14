Top 5 Best ODI Bowling Figures

Moments after finishing a match against Afghanistan in the 2016 World T20, Chris Gayle, opener for the West Indies, was caught clicking selfies with players from that team, and, honestly, there was no reason not to. The level of the performance the Asian side delivered against the players from the Caribbean was one worth celebrating: they had managed to win a group game against the Darren Sammy team by 6 runs.





1 year later, the Asghar Stanikzai troops astounded the West Indians again, this time delivering the shock at St. Lucia.



Afghanistan once again rode in on Khan’s emphatic display of bowling, going on to win the 1st ODI in the 3-match series by 63 runs, whilst defending a total of 212. The leggie made a return with figures of 7/18 in 8.4 overs and, in the process, got hold of the 4th best figures in the ODI format and etched his name in the records.





This is a list of the 5 best bowling figures in ODI cricket.





1. Chaminda Vaas (8/19 versus Zimbabwe)

The former fast bowler for the Sri Lankan team, Chaminda Vaas, is at the top of this list thanks to his magnificent 2001 spell in which he returned with figures of 8/19 against the Zimbabwean team. The final scorecard for the players from Zim was 0, 1, 16, 0, 6, 4*, 0, 0, 1, 4, 0. They were bundled out for a total of 38, and Sri Lanka won by 9 wickets.





Had sports betting NZ options been as widely available as they are now, fortunes may have been made thanks to this game.





2. Shahid Afridi (7/12 versus West Indies)

The former all-rounder for Pakistan, Shahid Afridi, made his way on to this list with a grab of 7 wickets in a game against the West Indians back in 2013, which took place in Guyana and marked the 1st match of a 5-match ODI series. Pakistan racked up a score of 224/9 after 50 overs, thanks to Afridi smashing a 55-ball 76, an action which allowed his team to enjoy a mammoth win of 126 runs. The West Indian team was all out for 98, and Afridi picked those 7 wickets at the cost of 9 overs which yielded 12 runs.





3. Glenn McGrath (7/15 versus Namibia)

st, and McGrath’s magnificent bowling figures of 7/15 ensured their incredible win of 256 runs. During the ICC World Cup of 2003, Glenn McGrath unveiled one of the finest bowling performances of his career and helped the Australians thrash Namibia’s innings for a total of 25 while they chased a 302 target. The Australian team scored 301/6 after batting 1, and McGrath’s magnificent bowling figures of 7/15 ensured their incredible win of 256 runs.





4. Rashid Khan (7/18 versus West Indies)

This Afghanistan teenager is slowly but surely setting a standard for his competitors globally. Whether it is ODI cricket, or games in the IPL, he has sublime form. Afghanistan had been battling, scoring 212/6 in 50 overs against the West Indians, in the 1st match of a 3-match ODI. The real drama, however, started when Rashid bundled out the West Indians for 149, helping his fellow players triumph in this match by a total of 63 runs.





5. Andy Bichel (7/20 versus England)

Rounding up the list is Andy Bichel. Bichel’s triumph occurred during the 2003 World Cup, as his team ripped the English line-up apart during an Australian Pool A match. The English team ended up being restricted to 204/8 in their allotted 50 overs, and the Australians took first place by 2 wickets.