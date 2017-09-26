Andrew Black and the road to Exchange Betting

One of Britain’s most profitable entrepreneurs, operating in a field that’s remained largely unchanged for several years, Andrew Black’s launch of Betfair in 2000 is a classic example of that inventive spirit that helps a small business take on the big boys and hit one for six!



Black did not come from a gambling background; his grandfather was in fact an MP who made efforts to suppress and outlaw gambling altogether. But such an attitude did not pass down to his grandson who dropped out of his second year at Exeter university due to missing so many classes. According to Andrew himself, he was at the bookies.



After a stretch as a full-time gambler, during which he remained largely solvent, Black had a brilliant idea for a site that would revolutionise how gamblers could place bets

. The only problem was that his plan involved a lot of online gambling and it was coming fresh off the Dotcom crash. It wasn’t easy to secure funding for his business in such a climate, venture capitalists wanted nothing to do with it and it was up to Black and his business partner Edward Wray to find the funds themselves from friends and family. Eventually they got the £1 million they needed together, and the two were off!



Betfair’s focus wasn’t on the traditional method bookmakers used and was instead on

. Essentially, you took a sport like Football or Cricket, and instead of betting on a result against a bookmaker, the exchange meant you were betting against your fellow gamblers, so one would back and the other lay, which allowed the site to offer better odds. For example, if you’re betting on the ashes you could either back Australia to win or lay them to lose with the money you’d get from the result reflected in the odds. Other sites had a similar idea and launched around the same time but, crucially, Black and Wray included an element that dramatically enhanced their site. Rather than one gambler placing a wager and another accepting it, Betfair worked more like a financial exchange which increased the scope significantly but, most crucially, meant rather than one large bet being laid by one person, it could be met by multiple other gamblers and produced an exchange which was more like the Tote of horse-racing. After the acquisition of Flutter in 2001, Betfair now holds an impressive 90% market share due to its more flexible model.



