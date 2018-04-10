IPL: Stop the Run Chase!
As the most popular T20 league, the IPL, takes over everyone's lives for the next 6 weeks or so, there is an IPL game in town that will take over everyone's social media lives.
With the IPL frenzy ongoing, Expedia India have launched an IPL based game called 'Stop the Run Chase!'.
The objective of the game is exactly as the name suggests - one needs to stop the runs from flowing and keep the points total down to win.
Interestingly, no team has been able to stop the run chase in the IPL yet with Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals all failing to defend their totals.
However in Expedia's IPL game you can defend! All you have to do is tap on the 120 balls that are hit to different parts of India and defend your score.
It is quite an interesting and unique game that will keep IPL fans engaged on social media as they play to better their friends.
The balls coming your way are being hit towards different parts of India - specifically the 8 cities that are represented in the IPL. And your role is to stop the balls and keep the score low.
To obtain top position, you need keep the points total to under 120. And if your points total is above 360 you are at the bottom of the pile.
The different ranks are associated with the IPL teams based on their rankings in the previous edition of the IPL.
Can you beat the defending IPL Champions, the Mumbai Indians?
Play Expedia India's 'Stop the Run Chase' and find out if you can keep the total below 120 to be ranked top!
If you thought the IPL was exciting, you haven't experienced this IPL.
