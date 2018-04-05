Pakistan - Dominant in T20s!

If you blinked during last week, you probably missed the 3-match T20 series between Pakistan and the West Indies that was played in Karachi.Yes, Karachi finally hosted international cricket after 10 years, and it was a welcome return for international cricket to Pakistan.The series ended up being a cake walk for Pakistan as the West Indies were missing most of their big players, resulting in a whopping 3-0 thrashing by Pakistan.During the series, Pakistan registeredof 205-3 and 203-5.They also registered their(by 143 runs), which is also the sand theNo wonder they are the number 1 ranked team in T20Is. Pakistan truly deserve their number 1 ranking in T20Is given they haveand that they are one of the only two teams that have aThe man of the series in the just concluded Pakistan vs West Indies series was Babar Azam, Pakistan's brightest batting talent.Babar notched up scores of 17, 97*, and 51, which propelled him tofor batsmen in T20s.Another well deserved ranking!Babar currently possesses the, which is more than 2 runs higher than Virat Kohli's. Babar and Kohli are the(among batsmen with at least 10 innings)and also the only tShadab Khan, Pakistan's young leg spinner, also rose in the rankings to number 2 among bowlers in T20Is.Shadab has an enviable record on T20Is with, which is theamong all bowlers who have played a minimum of 15 T20 internationals.Pakistan did well by blooding some new players during the series.in the 3 T20Is and he looks like a future batting star already.The left hander notched up 135 runs in the 3 games, which was the, behind only Babar Azam.It was quite a promising debut for Hussain Talat in the first T20I of the series where heHis 3 catches on debut was a T20I record and he also became only the, after Shahid Afridi and Shadab Khan, to pick up aPakistan are the number 1 T20 team in the world and they are the winners of the Champions Trophy making them one of the best, if not the best, limited overs team around these days.Pakistan possess some fine young talent for limited overs. Besides Babar and Shadab, the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Ali, and Faheem Ashraf are stars in the making. With senior pros like captian Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Mohammad Aamer this is one dangerous team in the making.Great times ahead for this Pakistan team in Green!