Mohammad Abbas - Pakistan's new Pace Spearhead

Mohammad Abbas was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers in the just concluded test match against Ireland.He provided with the initial breakthroughs in Ireland's first innings and ended the match with career best figures of 9-110. His 5-66 in the second innings was his second 5 wicket haul in only his 6th test match.Since Abbas' test debut in April last year against the West Indies, he has shone for Pakistan and has been the clear pace spearhead for the team, ahead of the likes of Mohammad Aamir.During this 13 month period,, and second overall behind only Pakistan's biggest match winner, Yasir Shah.Thatand a, behind only South African's Vernon Philander (Qualification: Min: 5 Tests and 100 overs).Abbas boasts a better average than the likes of James Anderson and Kagiso Rabada.Abbas' economy rate during this period has also been extremely impressive, however in this area he has been out shone by Mohammad Aamir.However, he still has the(Qualification: Min: 100 overs).His strike rate is also among the best in the world during this time (Qualification: Min 25 wickets).Since his test debut in April last year, Mohammad Abbas has been among the best test bowlers in the world. He is clearly Pakistan's pace spearhead currently and with Yasir Shah absent this summer, Pakistan will rely heavily on Abbas in the upcoming test matches against England.