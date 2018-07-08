Pakistan - The World's Best T20 Team





It was a clinical victory led by Fakhar Zaman's brutal assault after Maxwell had provided a double breakthrough in Australia's opening over.





Pakistan are undoubtedly the best T20 team in the world currently. In 2018 alone, they have lost only 2 of the 13 T20 Internationals that they have played.





Their Win% is miles ahead of all other teams.





Pakistan's T20 batsmen and bowlers have also been ruling during this period.





Fakhar Zaman, who notched up scores of 91, 73, 47, and 61 in the just concluded Tri Series is the leading run scorer in T20 Internationals in 2018.





Pakistan's captain is also in the list.





Among the bowlers, Shadab Khan has really shone for Pakistan providing them breakthroughs in almost every match, the same way he did in the Tri Series Final against Australia.





He is Pakistan's leading wicket taker in T20s in 2018 and behind only Andrew Tye in the global list.





Mohammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf are also among the world's leading wicket takers in T20s this year.





And look at those economy rates!





Pakistan's current streak in T20 Internationals dates back to July 2016 when they won the only T20 against England.





Since then they have won 23 T20Is and lost only 4! They have played 9 T20 series during this period and have won them all.





After beating England 1-0, they beat West Indies 3-0 in the UAE, West Indies 3-1 in the West Indies, World XI 2-1, Sri Lanka 3-0, New Zealand 2-1, West Indies 3-0, Scotland 2-0, and now the Tri Series in Zimbabwe where they beat Australia and Zimbabwe twice each and lost once to Australia.





That is an incredible record, which includes a 9-1 lead over the reigning World T20 Champions, the West Indies!





This streak has made Sarfraz Ahmed the world's most successful T20 International Captain.

He has a strong lead over the next best captain and looks set to establish himself as the best T20 captain in the world.





He has to be considering he is leading the best T20 team in the world!

Pakistan's win in the Final of the T20 Tri-Series against Australia cemented their position as the World's number 1 side in T20 Internationals.