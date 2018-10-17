Quite a day for Pakistan in Abu Dhabi
The second test between Pakistan and Australia got underway yesterday in Abu Dhabi.
Soon after the start, two bad shots and two unbelievably freaky catches later, Pakistan found themselves at 57-5.
From 57-1 to:
57-2
57-3
57-4
57-5
!!
Who would have thought that Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, and Babar Azam will all walk back to the pavilion for a duck.
Even if you are a betting man and wanted to make a cricket betting prediction you would not place your money on Pakistan losing half their side in the morning session.
It took a 147 run 6th wicket partnership between a debutant and the captain to steer Pakistan out of complete disaster.
Fakhar was unfortunate to miss out on a debut test ton, but he batted with grit and determination in his first test. His innings of 94 was unnatural, at a strike rate of 47, and showed Pakistan and the rest of the world that he can adapt his game to play at the highest level.
Pakistan will now have an interesting problem at hand when Imam is fit again.
Sarfraz Ahmed finally produced a captain's knock when it was required. Sarfraz hasn't batted the way he did yesterday in over 3 years.
He batted as if it was 2014 all over again. Without giving a damn.
He attacked, he found the gaps, he ran, and he scored 94 without even breaking a sweat.
It was a splendid captain's knock and a much needed one, not only to steady Pakistan's first innings, but also to boost his own confidence and ensure some continuity in Pakistan's top job.
The Fakhar-Sarfraz partnership and some late blows from Yasir Shah took Pakistan to 282. It is not a total Pakistan would have wanted after winning the toss, but it is good enough runs on the board following what happened in the morning session.
Pakistan ended the day on a high note with their newest superstar, Mohammad Abbas, picking up 2 Australian wickets including the key wickets of the first test's hero - Usman Khawaja.
