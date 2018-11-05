Pakistan Continue their T20 Dominance

The Pakistan team and fans thought that New Zealand were going to provide a stronger fight to Pakistan than Australia did, which was probably a first for the Kiwis to be considered more dangerous than their antipodean neighbors.The first T20I showed just that as Pakistan scraped home with a 2 run win.The next one, even though it seems like an easy win on paper, also went to the last over as Pakistan hit the winning runs with only 2 balls to spare.With their 11th consecutive T20I series win under the belt, Pakistan could have become complacent and taken the third match lightly.Not this Pakistan though.They were ruthless and turned out at their best, posting their highest T20I total of this season and beating New Zealand comprehensively by 47 runs.This has improved Pakistan's W:L ratio under Sarfraz Ahmed even further taking it to an unprecedented 7.25!Pakistan's batsmen continue to smash T20 records as well.Babar Azam scored his 1000th T20I run on his way to 79 last night, becoming the quickest batsman to achieve that feat in 26 innings, breaking Virat Kohli's record of 27 innings.That is something we will not hear too much of in our lifetime - breaking a Virat Kohli batting record.Babar has been ever so consistent in T20Is, which is extremely impressive considering he is not a big hitter of the ball. He bats traditionally and plays the ball on the ground, yet is effective and scores at a fair pace without getting bogged down.He rotates the strike and pierces the gaps in the field with utmost ease.His consistency has enabled him to stretch his lead over other batsmen - he remains the only batsman in the world with a batting average in excess of 50 in T20 internationals.Once again, ahead of the great Virat Kohli.There is one Kohli record, however, that Babar was unable to break - 641 runs in a calendar year in T20 internationals.Yet, Babar and Fakhar are right up there as the two leading run scorers in T20 Internationals in 2018.Actually, Babar was never really in the running to break that record considering he missed 7 of Pakistan's T20 Internationals in 2018.However, Fakhar Zaman had the record in sight.But injury, which made him miss a T20I each against Australia and New Zealand, coupled with indifferent form, resulted in him falling short of the 641.On the bowling front, Shadab Khan has continued to raise his stock in T20 Internationals.His 3 wickets last night took his tally to 28 wickets in 2018, the highest in the year, and the joint highest in a calendar year ever.Shadab's 2018 wickets tally is equal to Bumrah's; however Shadab has managed it in fewer matches, at the same economy, and at a better average and strike rate.Shadab is second highest wicket takers in T20 Internationals in the period starting from Sarfraz Ahmed's captaincy in the format.Two other Pakistani bowlers feature in this list as well - Hasan Ali and Imad Wasim. Hasan is among the few pacers in the list and has the most T20I wickets in this period among pacers.The bowlers are firing, the batsmen are piling on the runs, the team is winning rolling on like a T20 juggernaut - happy times for Pakistan's T20 cricket!