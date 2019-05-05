5 take-aways from the ICC World Cup Warm Up Matches

We have now seen 4 warm-up matches over 2 days and the first thing that almost everyone has realized is that the pitches for the ICC World Cup 2019 are not going to be anything like the belters that the ECB have been producing for the past few years.



What else have you learnt from these 4 games?



Here's a list of things that have changed my perspective slightly.



1. With Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Australia beating Pakistan, India, and England respectively, we have already seen 3 upsets. Makes me think that this World Cup will be more competitive than any preceding it. Each of the 10 teams is here to fight and it won't be straight forward for any of them!



2. England and India are not as strong as it seems. For the second time in two years, India's mighty batting line up collapsed at the Oval with the top order falling to seam and swing. Australia showed that England can be vulnerable chasing down a big total if you can get through a few quick early wickets. Note: Australia did this without Starc and Cummins!



3. There will not be too many 350 scores. If the ICC continues to produce the kind of pitches we have seen so far, then 300 will be tough to chase down. Even for teams like England and India. There won't be too many 350 totals and definitely no 400 ones.



4. Spin will play a big role. We always knew this, but Rashid Khan, Imad Wasim, and Nathan Lyon showed that the pitches will take quite some grip making the leggies and finger tweakers extremely key to team's World Cup chances.



5. There will be quite a few upsets and I feel that every team will have a rollercoaster ride.