What can we expect from new BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly?

In the year 2000, Sourav Ganguly was handed the reins of the Indian cricket team due to the match-fixing scandals by other players and the resignation of Sachin Tendulkar from the post due to his poor health. Ganguly went on to take the Indian team to new heights, the highlight being the 2003 World Cup when India reached a World Cup final after 2 decades. 19 years later, Sourav Ganguly is again at the position of responsibility with great challenges and in the center of cricket news , this time as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Ganguly will be the first president of the BCCI since the Lodha Committee reforms were implemented.





After retiring from international cricket in 2008, Ganguly played in IPL till 2012. In the last seven years, Sourav Ganguly has been part of various organizations related to cricket He’s the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal - a post he will most likely hand over to Avishek Dalmiya. Ganguly is also the President of the Editorial Board with Wisden India. Ganguly is a member of the Technical Committee, Indian Premier League. Sourav Ganguly is also one of the four members of the Indian Premier League’s Governing Council. He was appointed at this position by the Supreme Court in 2016. Ganguly has also been the chairman of the Cricket Association of Bengal’s Cricket Development Committee.





The BCCI President elections were scheduled to be held on October 23, but as Ganguly was the lone candidate applying for the job, he was elected unopposed as the President. Ganguly will assume office on October 23, along with his team consisting of Jay Shah and others. Provided that Ganguly’s cooling-off period will begin as mentioned in the Lodha Committee recommendations, he, for the time being, is supposed to serve on the post for ten months. He will become only the second Indian cricketer to serve as the president of the BCCI. Maharaja of Vizianagaram was the first cricketer to be the BCCI president, a post which he served between 1954 and 1956. Some other cricketers like Suni Gavaskar and Shivlal Yadav have served as the interim BCCI President.



