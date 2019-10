What can we expect from new BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly?

In the year 2000, Sourav Ganguly was handed the reins of the Indian cricket team due to the match-fixing scandals by other players and the resignation of Sachin Tendulkar from the post due to his poor health. Ganguly went on to take the Indian team to new heights, the highlight being the 2003 World Cup when India reached a World Cup final after 2 decades. 19 years later, Sourav Ganguly is again at the position of responsibility with great challenges and in the center of

, this time as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Ganguly will be the first president of the BCCI since the Lodha Committee reforms were implemented.