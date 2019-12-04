Can Altior take a page out of England's book?

England produced history in the summer by winning the Cricket World Cup for the first time in their history. It was a game that will live long in the memories of everyone who watch a breath-taking final between the Three Lions and New Zealand at Lord’s. Eoin Morgan’s men were triumphant on boundaries scored after the game was decided by a Super Over.

Rise To Dominance

England built a reputation of being the most dominant side in the 50-over game by winning all over the world – not just in the comfort of their own homes. That is what makes a great champion. There are examples all over the world of teams that have been able to win on the road or out of their own countries when the chips have well and truly been down or conditions have been against them. The sign of a great champion is also bouncing back when you have suffered adversity.

Morgan’s men were beaten three times in the group stage, putting their place in the semi-finals in jeopardy, losing to Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia. However, they regained their form to win four-straight games to secure the crown. The resilience more than their quality was the driving force, needing to overcome huge obstacles to win the title. It is a characteristic that another one of the great competitors in the sporting world will need to define.

Victory is a fickle friend all across the sporting world. If we look to racing, our eyes fall on the great jumping horse Altior who recently suffered his first defeat since April 2015, ending an incredible run of 14-straight victories. Cyrname was the competitor to final oust Nicky Henderson’s charge from the top spot in their duel in the Christy 1965 Chase at Ascot. The victory was no fluke as the French thoroughbred had too much for his rival from start-to-finish. When Cyrname powered down the stretch, Altior had no answer as his opponent eased over the line to claim the victory by two-and-a-half lengths

Can Altior Emulate England’s Exploits?

The taste of defeat will be unfamiliar to Henderson, jockey Nico de Boinville and more importantly Altior will be wondering why he’s not enjoying the delights of the winners’ circle. The result has affected the bookies’ confidence in the Irish thoroughbred, with his horse racing betting oddsdropping to 5/1 for the King George VI Chase on December 26 at Kempton Park. It is a contest full of quality runners and would take the nine-year-old on to new ground where he has not competed over three miles before in his illustrious career.