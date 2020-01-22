As pricing is released for the brand new Hundred Competition, we take a look at the structure, participants and schedule of the competition.







Following the euphoria of England’s incredible World Cup victory last July, many fans of English cricket have been asking whether the new Hundred-ball competition will ‘cash in’ on securing new audiences that have gained an interest in the game, or do the opposite and become a significant deterrent due to the potential confusing nature of the game. What fans can unanimously agree on is the fact that the competition allows England’s best talent to showcase their skills on a huge stage against the best in the world.





When will the Hundred take place?





The Hundred Official Replica Cricket Shirt. The competition will take place from the 17th of July to the 16th of August. Scheduled in the summer school holidays, the aim is to attract more families and younger audiences. All teams will wear a unique





How many teams are there and where will the matches take place?

There are 8 teams that will be taking part in the competition at the following venues:





1. Birmingham Pheonix - Edgbaston

2. London Spirit - Lord’s

3. Manchester Originals - Old Trafford

4. Northern Superchargers - Headingley

5. Oval Invincibles - Oval

6. Southern Brave - Ageas Bowl

7. Trent Rockets - Trent Bridge

8. Welsh Fire - Sophia Gardens





What is the format of the game?





• 100 balls per innings

• A change of ends after 10 balls.

• Bowlers deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls.

• Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game.

• Each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.

• A 25-ball power-play start for each team.

• Two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay.





Birmingham Pheonix:

Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, Kane Williamson, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Shaheen Afridi, Adam Hose, Cameron Delport, Henry Brookes, Adam Zampa, Riki Wessels, Chris Cooke





Northern Superchargers:

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Aaron Finch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Richard Gleeson, Ben Foakes, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Wiese, Nathan Rimmington, Brydon Carse, Ed Barnard, John Simpson





London Spirit:

Eoin Morgan (c), Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Rory Burns, Mason Crane, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Jade Dernbach, Dan Lawrence, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Mark Wood





Manchester Originals:

Jos Buttler, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Imran Tahir, Dane Vilas, Phil Salt, Tom Abell, Dan Christian, Wayne Madsen, Wayne Parnell, Mitchell Santner, Joe Clarke, Marchant de Lange, Ed Pollock, Eddie Byrom



Oval Invincibles:

Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rilee Rossouw, Reece Topley, Hardus Viljoen, Alex Blake, Will Jacks, Chris Wood, Nathan Sowter, Laurie Evans



Southern Brave:

Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, James Vince, Andre Russell, David Warner, Liam Dawson, Shadab Khan, Tymal Mills, Ross Whiteley, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Pope, George Garton, Alex Davies, Max Waller, Craig Overton



Trent Rockets:

Joe Root, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales, Rashid Khan, D'Arcy Short, Lewis Gregory, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve Mullaney, Matthew Carter, Luke Wood, Tom Moores, Luke Fletcher, Ben Cox, Dawid Malan, Luke Wright



Welsh Fire:

Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Colin Ingram, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Ben Duckett, Ravi Rampaul, Simon Harmer, Qais Ahmad, Liam Plunkett, Ryan ten Doeschate, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Danny Briggs, Leus du Plooy



