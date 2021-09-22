Feelings of a dejected fan of Pakistan Cricket

By Dua Moqeem

Enraged, dejected, frustrated, betrayed, humiliated. Words alone cannot describe what I, along with 220 million Pakistanis, have been feeling over the span of these past few days. As I sit here today, I have only one question. Why always us, God? Why always us? Why is it always us against the world? I, now, pour my heart out to the world, hoping that they realise the callousness shown to my country by countless people.

Friday, 17th September 2021.

“The Pindi boys and the Pindi girls” flocked to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for New Zealand was finally touring Pakistan after 18 years. The ebullience, exuberance and ecstasy it had brought Pakistani cricket fans was unparalleled, for international cricket was well and truly back. Then, half an hour before the match was scheduled to start, the New Zealand cricket board abandoned the entire series citing a “security threat”. Despite being assured by our Prime Minister, our Intelligence Agencies, our Security Forces, despite the team being provided with “Presidential Level Security”, they pulled out, without thinking of the ramifications of their actions on Pakistan Cricket. Upon being asked about the threat, both the Kiwi Government as well as the Cricket Board, refused to say anything. If, and that is a big if, there was a threat, weren’t Pakistani lives at stake? The hotel staff, Pakistani players, the management, the broadcast crew – everybody’s lives were at risk. Or are the Kiwi lives the only lives that matter? Why isn’t the threat being disclosed to Pakistani authorities? Are you really telling us that an island, 1000 miles away from Pakistan, knows our dynamics better than we do? No matter how legitimate the threat, we can’t be expected to empathise with the New Zealanders because, refusing to disclose the threat makes it even more evident that there was no threat. It took the Blackcaps only thirty minutes, to undo everything Pakistan had done over the period of 10 years. An entire generation was deprived of seeing its stars and heroes play in front of their eyes. However, that had started to change over these past few years. But politicisation of this beautiful sport and the unequal playing grounds in international cricket has ruined it all. The Blackcaps forgot what Pakistan Cricket has done for them over. We toured them despite that horrific Christchurch incident, raised no security objections because we didn’t want any country to go through what he been through. Unfortunately, this is a cruel world we live in, one where the good isn’t ever really appreciated.

Monday, 20th September 2021.

With the Blackcaps pulling out, it was almost inevitable that England would pull out as well. It was just one abandoned tour for New Zealand, but for Pakistan, it was the annihilation of 10 years’ worth of security efforts. With England refusing, not only have we had to bear millions in loss but my country’s honour and pride is hurt. My people are hurt. England has cited “mental fatigue” as a major reason for not touring, which is a valid reason. But I must ask, is this “mental fatigue” for the English players only? The Pakistani players toured England twice when this pandemic was at its peak, stuck to strict bio-secure bubble rules, weren’t they mentally fatigued as well? Or is the well-being of the English players all that matters? Another question that comes to mind – does the “mental fatigue” vanish when playing the IPL? Or does the money compensate for it?

Pakistan and its cricket fans have millions of questions that are unanswered because the world has no answer. Cricket has become a game where money is preferred over international duties, over bilateral ties and bilateral cricket. This beautiful sport will die if it is just the “Big Three” that get their way while others are treated with blatant disregard.

To my people, I must say this: We are Pakistanis. We have seen worse and been through worse. But we have emerged victorious before and will, once again. Our spirits are not so easily dampened. We will fight this. And to my dear Pakistan Cricket Team: We are behind you. Pakistan Cricket will emerge from the ashes because Pakistan Cricket is inevitable. Babar Azam and co, fight your heart out at the World T20 and bring the trophy home! Pakistan Zindabad.