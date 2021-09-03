Kevin Pietersen's Memorable Times at the Oval

The 4th test of the exhilarating Test Series between England and India gets underway today at the Kia Oval.

Just ahead of the Test, Kevin Pietersen, the Betway ambassador, returned to the Oval and reminisced about his favorite moments at the ground.

Check out his memories in the video below.





KP talked about his 158 against Australia in only the 5th test of his career that helped England draw the final test of the 2005 Ashes series resulting in England's first ever Ashes win in 18 years!

In the video, KP points out to the spot at the ground where he celebrated his first ever test century.

He also reminisced about the 4-0 series win over India in 2011 that led England to the number 1 ranking in test matches.

The 4th win came at the Oval and KP scored 175 in that test.

He remembers how England celebrated with the Test Mace around the Oval.

Check out the video for more KP memories about the Oval!