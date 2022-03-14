Who can Challenge Mumbai and Chennai in IPL 2022?

The IPL this year will be bigger and better than previous editions with the addition of two new franchises - The Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.







But can any team really challenge the Mumbai Indians or the Chennai Super Kings?





In the 14 editions of the IPL, these two franchises have won the title a collective 9 times!





Mumbai is leading the race with 5 IPL wins, while Chennai are the reigning champions.





Will these two teams dominate the proceedings once again?





Both these champion teams have a great rivalry too, which will be reignited once again when the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League kicks off.





If you want a dig at an IPL prediction , you would definitely go with one of these two champion teams.





A team that can emerge as a strong contender in 2022, however, is Mumbai's traditional rivals the Delhi Capitals.





They beat Mumbai both times during the 2021 edition, and this year have a number of players among their ranks that can take away matches single handedly.





Starting with their captain Rishabh Pant to their foreign contingent of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Tim Seifert.





The new franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, also look like a very strong team who can pose a threat to the Mumbai and Chennai.





Lucknow have installed KL Rahul as their captain. KL Rahul has been one of the leading run scorers in the last two editions of the IPL.





Even though it is Lucknow's first ever IPL this year, they are a strong outfit.





Players like Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, and Krunal Pandya are T20 stalwarts and can take the game away from anyone on their day.





The other new franchise, Gujarat Titans, can also be a surprise package.





They surprised everyone when they announced Hardik Pandya as their captain. Hardik Panday has never led any side in any format ever before, and this IPL 2022 will be his first stint leading a team.





Pandya is one of the most confident cricketers around and he will surely instill the same in his team. I believe. they will be a force to reckon with in this IPL.





IPL is undoubtedly one of the most exciting T20 leagues around and we can anticipate some thrilling contests when it kicks off at the end of this month.