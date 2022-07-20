Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Abdullah Shafique is the Real Deal


Posted by Q at Wednesday, July 20, 2022 No Comments

He is only 22 years old and has played only 6 Test Matches, yet today he produced one of the finest test innings of all time.

Abdullah Shafique's unbeaten 160 off 408 deliveries was a monumental effort that led Pakistan to their second highest run chase ever in Test cricket.

His 160* in a successful chase in the 4th innings of a test is:

- The eighth highest score by a batter.

- The second highest by a Pakistan batter

- The second highest against Sri Lanka

- The highest at Galle

- The highest by a Pakistan opener.

In his short test career, Shafique has already played two epic fourth innings knocks:

- The 96 off 305 deliveries in Karachi that helped Pakistan save the test against Australia.

- Today's 160* to secure a historic win for Pakistan.

Shafique also became only the 5th batter in the history of test cricket to face over 400 deliveries in the fourth innings of a Test.

His current test batting average of 80.00 is behind only Sir Donald Bradman's average.

He has accumulated 720 runs in his first 6 Tests. Only Sunil Gavaskar, Sir Don Bradman, and George Headley scored more than this in their first 6 Tests.

It has been a while since Pakistan had a consistent opener in Test cricket so about time we have found the Real Deal in Abdullah Shafique.

May he have a long and prosperous career and break many more records!

Make your pitch on this post...

Share this post...


Labels: , , ,


0 Pitched:

Post a Comment



Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 