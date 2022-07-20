Abdullah Shafique is the Real Deal





He is only 22 years old and has played only 6 Test Matches, yet today he produced one of the finest test innings of all time.





Abdullah Shafique's unbeaten 160 off 408 deliveries was a monumental effort that led Pakistan to their second highest run chase ever in Test cricket.





His 160* in a successful chase in the 4th innings of a test is:





- The eighth highest score by a batter.





- The second highest by a Pakistan batter





- The second highest against Sri Lanka





- The highest at Galle





- The highest by a Pakistan opener.





In his short test career, Shafique has already played two epic fourth innings knocks:





- The 96 off 305 deliveries in Karachi that helped Pakistan save the test against Australia.





- Today's 160* to secure a historic win for Pakistan.





Shafique also became only the 5th batter in the history of test cricket to face over 400 deliveries in the fourth innings of a Test.





His current test batting average of 80.00 is behind only Sir Donald Bradman's average.





He has accumulated 720 runs in his first 6 Tests. Only Sunil Gavaskar, Sir Don Bradman, and George Headley scored more than this in their first 6 Tests.





It has been a while since Pakistan had a consistent opener in Test cricket so about time we have found the Real Deal in Abdullah Shafique.





May he have a long and prosperous career and break many more records!