A Meeting of the Kings

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli sent the media into a frenzy yesterday as they shook hands during the teams' practice session yesterday at the ICC Academy.







The BCCI's official Twitter account posted a 35 second video showing the team's first practice session in Dubai.





Within that clip was the handshake, which has since become viral across social media!







The Asia Cup 2022 gets underway in Dubai on Saturday, 27th August, with the hosts Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan.





But it is the following day, Sunday 28 August, that everyone seems to be waiting for.





That is the day of Pakistan vs India. The teams will be meeting for the first time since Pakistan's 10 wicket romp at the same venue a year ago.





We are certainly ready for the Asia Cup!





Are you?





See you at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.