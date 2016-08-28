An Encounter with Shahrukh Khan in Prague

Then I ran past the crowd and found myself adjacent to SRK, who was surrounded by several bodyguards and a woman carrying a video camera on her shoulder capturing his every move.





This is a cricket blog but for this one time I am making an exception and writing about my other love - Bollywood.I have just come back from a trip to Prague, Vienna, and Salzburg. Nothing really tops roaming around Europe with your wife, but some things come really close, like bumping into the one and only Shahrukh Khan during the same trip!Yes. That happened. We saw Shahrukh Khan. In Prague.And I had a brief encounter with him.While strolling back after seeing some stunning views of the city from Prague Castle and Petrin Tower, we decided to make our way to Charles Bridge and watch the sun set.As we walked towards the bridge, my wife pointed out towards a large crowd gathered under the bridge.We thought it was the usual street performer showing his or her moves.As we approached we realized the crowd was blocking our way towards the stairs leading up to Charles Bridge.We walked past the crowd and towards the stairs and then suddenly a security guard asked us to stop and this is what followed:: Hey I just want to go up to the bridge.: you can't from here, shooting is going on.: Oh film shooting (as I look around and see some movie cameras). Which movie?: its an Indian movie.: Tell me which one, I know all Indian movies.: It is called The Ring.: Nooo that doesn't sound like an Indian movie. Who is in it?: The most famous movie actor from India is here.: Who Shahrukh Khan!?: yes yes Shahrukh Khan.: Are u serious?: baby bakwas kar raha hai.: yes Shahrukh Khan.: Baby THERE HE IS SHAHRUKH KHAN !!And we saw him, applying some touch up to his face and getting ready for a shot.As SRK completed his touch up, Imtiaz Ali walked up to him and gave him some suggestions.Then the shot rolled.An Arijit song played.SRK walked up the stairs of Charles Bridge, the same stairs we were supposed to go on.Ofcourse I knew that SRK and Anushka Sharma were in Europe to shoot for Imtiaz Ali's next. That was the last Bollywood news I had read before leaving for my own Euro trip.However, I had no idea that they were going to be in Prague and I could not believe my luck that I was in Prague at the same time and by chance walked up to the location of their shooting!Once I got a bit over the euphoria of watching SRK shoot in person, I looked around the crowd that had gathered and was so pleasantly surprised to see European women pointing towards SRK and telling each other that that is Shahrukh Khan.Global star is an understatement!I wanted to shout out his name a few times and kept repeating the same to my wife who was so amused by my excitement.I said it about the 5th time "I want to shout", when an Indian girl behind me said "come on shout, we will shout with you".Such encouragement always makes such things easier. I said "sure on 1,2,3, we all shout Shahrukh Khan".As I completed my 1,2,3 count, a group of about 15 people let out a huge "SHAAAAHHRUUKKHHH KHAAAAN !!!".He looked up, smiled, and waved.That was it. Our day, our trip was made.Soon after Imtiaz Ali called it "a wrap" and SRK started walking away.Sensing an opportunity to go meet him, shake his hand, take a selfie I turned around to my wife and said I am going to follow him.After the tiring walk up and down the hills, my wife was in no mood to rush or run, but seeing my excitement she smiled and said "go go I'm walking behind araam se.It almost sounded likeI first ran past and clicked a selfie, capturing SRK and myself in the same frame.I moved closer and and exclaimed "Shahrukh.. Shahrukh" as I extended my left arm out. He stretched out his right hand and gave me a five while moving ahead denying fans asking for selfies.I ran past him again and switched on my selfie camera to capture SRK and myself in one frame for as long as I could.Here it is... the video that I will cherish forever. King Khan and I in the same frame for 12 seconds!As you will see, he almost tapped me on the shoulder before being swooshed away by his security detail.Woh kehte hain na.....When I shared my excitement and the pics and video with my friends, this is what I got in return from mere bachpan ka dost.It wasn't the first time I saw SRK. I have been to a couple of his concerts in Dubai, and also saw him at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi during an IPL match between KKR and Kings XI.But this encounter in Prague was definitely a memorable one and I just had to write about it.I even asked around for Anushka Sharma, but no one had any idea. She was probably prowling around Prague in the hunt for Pokemons.As you can tell, I am a huge SRK fan. I have been since I saw Baazigar. And I still am after watching Happy New Year, Chennai Express, and Dilwale.I am such a big fan that I even managed to convince my wife to pay a tribute to him and the greatest love story ever made the last time we went traveling around Europe.Now I can't wait to witness the beauty of Prague that Imtiaz Ali will capture coupled with the magic that he will create with SRK and Anushka Sharma.