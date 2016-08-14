Younis Khan's Art of Building a Test Innings
Move over Hafeez, Pakistan has a new professor!
Younis Khan and what he has done for Pakistan cricket over the past decade is well documented on Well Pitched. Rarely does a Pakistan test series go by without us mentioning the great achievements of the one and only King Khan.
This series against England is no different. It could have been following the horrendous hopping and jumping Younis did during his 6 innings in the first 3 tests of the series. However, like all great batsmen who can't be kep quiet for too long, Younis found his feet again at the Oval and reminded the world why he is among the best batsmen in the business.
Younis Khan's monumental innings at the Oval, his 6th double hundred, was a batting masterclass that educated everyone on how to construct a test innings. It was so beautifully executed that one can put it on repeat and use it to educate generations.
Younis Khan went through every phase of his innings with perfection. From caution at the start, to aggression once set, to caution with the second new ball, to continued watchfulness at the start of day 3, to aggression when batting with the tail. It was mastery at its best.
On day 3 he actually batted as if he was starting a new innings, rather than batting like someone who had already scored a century.
There are so many examples of batsmen reaching their test centuries with Younis at the other end and at the Oval Asad Shafiq added one more to that list. When Younis is at the crease for a long period of time, he not only scores big himself, he also guides his partner to significant contributions.
Besides Shafiq's century, Younis also guided Pakistan's tail, arguably the worst tail in test cricket at the moment, to decent contributions.
Pakistan's tail has been nonexistent in this series, yet he first shared a 37 run partnership with Wahab, where Wahab's contribution was 4 off 32, and then a 97 run partnership with Mohammad Amir for the 9th wicket, during which Amir reached his personal best (39*) in test cricket.
It was a true education by Younis Khan. A batting masterclass really that only he could have provided.
