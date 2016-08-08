Battle for Test Number 1 Heats Up!
Pakistan squandered their chance of becoming the number 1 ranked test team, for the first time since the inception of the rankings, following the embarrassing defeat at Edgbaston. Yet, they still have an outside chance of getting there if they win at the Oval.
The ICC test rankings are so interestingly poised that any one of the top 4 teams can end up as number one after the end of the Pakistan vs England, Australia vs Sri Lanka, and India vs West Indies test series.
Right now the top 4 teams are:
1. Australia
2. India
3. Pakistan
4. England
This is what needs to happen in each series for each team to end as number 1.
PAKISTAN
Pakistan vs England: Pakistan win 4th test.
Sri Lanka vs Australia: Australia to lose or draw 3rd test.
India vs West Indies: India win at most 1 of the next 2 tests.
This will place Pakistan at number 1, followed by India, Australia, England.
If Australia win the 3rd test or India win both their tests, then Pakistan will not make it to number 1 even if they win at the Oval.
INDIA
India have to win both the remaining tests against the West Indies to become the new number 1 ranked test team, irrespective of what happens in the other series under progress. If India draw or lose either of the next two tests, they will not make it to 1.
AUSTRALIA
Sri Lanka vs Australia: Australia win 3rd test.
England vs Pakistan: England draw or lose 4th test.
India vs West Indies: India win at most 1 of the next 2 tests.
This will place Australia at number 1, followed by England, India, and Pakistan.
If England beat Pakistan or India win both their tests, then Australia will not remain at number 1 even if they win the third test.
ENGLAND
England only need a draw in the 4th tests against Pakistan and they will be the new number 1, as long as Australia don't win the 3rd test and India win only 1 of the remaining two matches.
If Australia win the 3rd test, then England can still be number 1 by beating Pakistan.
The only team that has its fate in its own hands is India. It can't get simpler for them - win the next two tests and become the new number 1 ranked test team!
Pakistan have more to play for at the Oval than just leveling the series. They can become the number 1 test team for the first time since the inception of the rankings if they win.
It is going to be wonderful ride seeing these test series unravel over the next fortnight.
