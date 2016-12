How Can Pakistan Rebound for the Oval Test?

With England’s incredible win at Edgbaston still fresh in the memory, England and Pakistan now head down to The Oval for the final match of what has been a pulsating four match series. After dismissing Pakistan in little over two sessions on the final day at Edgbaston, some commentators now think that England hold the advantage and will wrap up the series 3-1. In this post, we take a look at a couple of things that Pakistan can do to turn the tables.