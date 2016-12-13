Can Pakistan overcome Australia?

Pakistan has just kicked off its 12th tour to Australia, where they have never won a Test series. It has been 52 years since Pakistan first toured Australia, and in all this time they have managed to win only 4 tests out of the 32 played down under.





7 of the tests were drawn, while Australia have won a whopping 21!





The last three tours to Australia resulted in Pakistan being clean swept 3-0 on each tour.





Pakistan have faced 9 successive defeats in Australia.





The last time Pakistan won a test in Australia was 21 years ago.





One has to jog back another 15 years to find another win for Pakistan over Australia.





Such a history, coupled with Pakistan coming off three successive test losses including a first ever test series loss to New Zealand in three decades, indicates that this tour to Australia will be a huge disaster for Misbah's men.





Bet365, which is offering deposit bonuses , will show you that Australia are firm favorites. All the odds are against Pakistan for this series.





But then, this is the same Pakistan that remained unbeaten in 7 test series over two years.





This is the same team that reached the pinnacle of the test rankings.





This is the same team that held a strong England side to a draw during the English summer.





This is the same team that has beaten Australia in the last three tests played between the two sides.





This is the same team, that under Misbah, believes in achieving the impossible.





The New Zealand disaster was due to a number of reasons. An unprepared team, no practice, wet conditions, a stand-in captain, and an unsettled batting combination, which did not have any time to familiarize itself with the conditions. All this added to the despicable performance.





Australia, however, is different.





Conditions for batting are better. Micky Arthur is more familiar with the conditions and the opposition. Australia's batting is arguably at its worst in three decades. Misbah is back at the helm and will be rallying his troops after three consecutive test losses.





Even though Pakistan has never won a series in Australia, this tour presents Misbah and his men a real chance to change history.



