Team Misbah stirs hope and belief in Pakistan once again

I am an 80s kid who has grown up on Pakistan cricket and the magic they have produced.Javed Miandad's last ball six, Waqar Younis' last ball yorker, Pakistan's World Cup 1992 win, and the numerous unbelievable victories orchestrated by the wizardry of the two Ws created an entire generation of Pakistan cricket fans who dare to dream.Who believe that the impossible can be achieved.Who never lose hope.For whom the famous words from Miandad "" are etched in memory forever and they live by it.I consider myself the most optimistic Pakistan cricket fan, yet even I had lost all hope when Pakistan were bowled out for 142 in the first innings and then eventually set a target of 490.490! Never done before.To top that, Pakistan's batting had been abysmal in the first innings, the two tests in New Zealand, and in the third test against the West Indies.How could anyone hope for a miracle?Not many did, but when Asad Shafiq's magnificence led Pakistan to within 100 runs of the target at the end of day 4, all of Pakistan dreamed again.Even with only two wicket left, hope had become alive again and all of Pakistan prayed for a miracle.It was not meant to be; it was never meant to be, but Pakistan getting to within 40 runs of the target was a monumental effort. It is an achievement that deserves all the praise in the world for the effort and the belief of Team Misbah.It would have been an epic chase, but even now it will go down in history as an epic 4th innings fight.This Team Misbah has surprised us way too many times now, especially in the 4th innings of tests.It has once again stirred belief in supporters that the teams of the 80s and 90s had done.The scoreline sure reads 1-0 to Australia, but Pakistan's hopes for Melbourne and Sydney have multiplied and the Aussies will surely need to step up their game to keep Team Misbah at bay!