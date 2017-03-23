All about the IPL and why fans love it

All About the IPL





The Indian Premier League, or IPL, can safely be said to be the most widely attended cricket league globally, and is ranked 6th amongst all of the sporting leagues.





In 2010, the IPL managed to become the very first sporting event ever to be broadcasted live on YouTube , and its overall brand value was estimated to be in the region of around US$4.5 billion! This figure was a result of the guesswork of a division of Duff & Phelps, American Appraisal.





According to the Board Control of Cricket in India, or BCCI, the IPL’s 2015 season managed to contribute US$182 million to the Indian economy’s gross domestic product, or GDP. Duff & Phelps went on to add that the IPL’s brand value jumped up to US$4.16 billion after its 2016 season drew to a close, a staggering rise from 2015’s US$3.54 billion. What makes this even more incredible is that this jump is as high as it is, in spite of the fact that the Indian rupee depreciated by almost 10% to the US dollar!





What Is the IPL?





The IPL is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in India, and it is contested during the months of April and May each year by franchise teams that represent various Indian cities.





The league was found by the BCCI in 2007, and its title sponsor in 2016 was Vivo Electronics, which had the league thus officially known as the Vivo IPL. The current titleholders for the IPL are Sunrisers Hyderabad.





The Sunrisers Hyderabad, or SRH, are based in Telangana’s Hyderabad, and this franchise is under the ownership of Kalanithi Maran, of the Sun TV Channel Network. The team was founded in 2012, after the Deccan Chargers, also based in Hyderabad, was ended by the IPL. The SRH appeared in the IPL’s 2013 season, and won 2016’s IPL final against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.





The Biggest Wins and Losses in the IPL





The Most Wins recorded by a team goes to the Mumbai Indians, with stats of 80 across its 2008 – 2016 span.





The Most Defeats are the Delhi Daredevils’ 73 across the same span, and the Highest Win, with stats of 64.28 in 2016 goes to the Gujarat Lions.





The Largest Victory in terms of runs was 144, when the Royal Challengers faced up against the Gujarat Lions in 2016, and the Most Consecutive Wins title is shared by the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings, with 7, in 2011 for the first, and 2013 for the latter.





The excitement of these games are what draws the huge amount of spectators to it, and the nail-biting action experienced watching these adrenaline fuelled match ups are what makes it a favourite sport.





The Biggest Names in IPL





The IPL has some of the rock stars of the sporting world, and their value is quite amazing. The most expensive players in the league’s history are as follows:





1. Yuvraj Singh was bought by the Delhi Daredevils in 2015 for US$2.67 million

2. The Kolkata Knight Riders bought Gautam Gambhir for US$2.4 million in 2011

3. 2014 had Yuvraj Singh, once again, bought by the Royal Challenger Bangalore for US$$2.33 million

4. Yusuf Pathan went to the Kolkata Knight Riders for US$2.1 million in 2011

5. The Pune Warriors acquired Robin Uthappa for US$2.1 million in 2011





This cricket league looks set to continue to flourish for years to come, and it’s a firm favourite both locally in India and across the globe.