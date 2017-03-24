South defeat North in all three-match series

The three-match series are warm-up games, which serve as preparation for the international cricket and 50-over county competition – The Royal London One-Day Cup.





The stats are guided through the Professional Cricketers’ Association Most Valued Player rankings system. It shows how well the players performed during the domestic season, as classifying the key performers according to their skills and merits. The strike rates, captaincy, scored runs, taken wickets, conditions and quality of opposition are part of the criteria which help in qualifying the performers.





The players were selected through the PCA MVP rating method, while the England selectors chose the remaining ones. Each side has eight performers who were automatically selected to join either the South team, with players from southern counties, or North with ones from northern.





Paul Farbrace oversees South and North are coached by Ottis Gibson. In the first-day match, South defeated North by 10 wickets in Dubai. It ended with 202 (50 overs) for North and 205-0 (33.3 overs) for South on March 17th.





Dawid Malan, who is Lions’ and Middlesex’s batsman, hit the decisive 109, helping his team to emerge victorious in the first challenge. Malan and his teammate, Daniel Bell-Drummond, who hit 92, made it through with remaining 16 overs.





North couldn’t make it as smooth and folded for 202 all out. The foothold couldn’t be gained with three wickets taken by Tom Curran.





The second-day match was held on 19th of March, as previously, in Dubai, which ended with South’s win by 47 runs.





Liam Dawson hit 83 helping his team to win again in the second encounter. Sam Northeast, Kent’s batsman, was on the top hitting 118 before Dawson to make South win it by 47 runs.





Dawid Malan showed a brilliant performance again, hitting 78 gaining 2 wickets in 24 runs.

North did their best, with Ben Duckett’s 64 and Tim Bresnan’s 74. However, it wasn’t enough to overturn South’s remarkable result.





As it stood 2-0 up till now, South finished their three-day match series winning by 20 runs in the last encounter in Abu Dhabi on March 21st.





Mark Wood, Durham’s bowler, gained 2-38 for North after stepping on the field after three surgeries on his ankle.





Bell-Drummond hit 81, and Mason Crane ended it with a 4-39 helping South gain their third win in these series.





The last game ended with 40 overs for each side, as it commenced to rain leaving South with a 228-8 dominance over North’s 208.



