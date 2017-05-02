IPL Fantasy League: Top 5 picks for the Royal Challengers vs. Knight Riders Contest

The IPL Fantasy League is a part of the genre of Fantasy Sports whereby you are tasked with creating a virtual team of real-life cricket players. In the online game you will score points depending on how well the players you have chosen manage to perform in matches that take place in the real world.





The Kolkata Knight Riders, currently ranked as 2nd in the Indian Premier League, are set to take on the Bangalore Royal Challengers on Sunday, the 23rd of April and for fantasy bettors, this poses plenty of exciting opportunities.





The Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore is a franchised cricket team that has their base in Bangalore, Karnataka, and are owned by United Spirits. They have yet to win an Indian Premier League or CLT20, and are captained by Virat Kohli. Their head coach is Daniel Vettori.





The top 5 players as far as the IPL Fantasy League for the upcoming game are as follows:

Power-Hitting All Rounder: Shane Watson

Top Order Batsman: Virat Kohli

Power-Hitting Batsman: AB De Villiers

Lead Leg-Spinner: Yuzvendra Chahal

Wicket-Keeper/Middle-Order Batsman: Kedar Jadhav





The Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders are a franchised cricket team which represents the city of Kolkata for the Indian Premier League. This team is owned by Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, Juhi Chawla, a fellow actress, and her spouse, Jay Mehta.





They have 2 Indian Premier League wins under their belt, taking first place in 2012 and 2014, and have Jacques Kallis as their head coach. The captain for the team is Gautam Gambhir, and their arena is Eden Gardens. The parent organisation for the team is Red Chillies Entertainment, and this team is a great favourite with punters when it comes to IPL online betting , with this game set to continue their popularity.





The KKR’s top 5 picks for the IPL Fantasy League are:

Top Order Batsman: Gautam Gambhir

Batting All Rounder: Yusuf Pathan

Consistent Batsman: Manish Pandey

Leading Off-Spinner: Sunil Narine

Power Hitting Batsman: Chris Lynn





The Latest News about the Upcoming Game

The blistering knock from Chris Gayle, and the excellent bowling performance delivered by Yuzvendra Chahal may have allowed the RCB to triumph against the Gujarat Lions on Tuesday the 18th of April, but this franchise is still battling a number of serious issues in the IPL of 2017. The main problems they are facing are the fitness levels of vital players like AB de Villiers, Tymal Mills, and Samuel Badree.





Badree, who was able to pick up a hat-trick in the RCB debut, and de Villiers, batting mainstay, had to miss the game against the Lions because of injuries, and Mills has had fitness issues recently that have seen him absent from the 11. Gayle and Travis Head managed to make up largely for the dearth of overseas players with rapid knocks in Rajkot, the RCB have still not quite managed to find their ideal combo, and are suffering due to problems with both fitness and form.





The competition looks set to be an intense one, and fantasy bettors will be wise to keep tabs on what's happening on the field.