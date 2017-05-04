Top Batsmen and Bowlers of the IPL 2017

Recently, the Royal Challengers Bangalore went on to defeat the Gujarat Lions by a good 21 runs in what turned out to be a high-scoring game. This 2017 Indian Premier League match saw Chris Gayle become the very first batsman to rack up a score of over 10 000 runs in the history of the T20.

The Lions were facing an uphill battle after they conceded 213 runs for a measly 2 wickets, and Gayle smashed a whopping 77 runs of just 38 balls.





Gujarat played with purpose and aggression, however, and took the match to the final deliveries. Brendon McCullum went on to score 72 runs as Royal Challengers Bangalore too the pace off of the ball.





The Lions nd innings. have now replaced the Challengers on the competition’s bottom side, thanks to the fact that that the bowling tactics by Virat Kohli, captain, managed to prevail in the 2innings.

Let's take a look at other IPL players who are currently on the high scorers list:





Top Run-Scorers





The IPL 2017’s highest run scorers are currently:





1. David Warner

2. Brendon McCullum

3. Manish Pandey

4. Gautam Gambhir

5. Nitish Rana

6. Steve Smith

7. Manan Vohra





Top Wicket-Takers of the 2017 IPL





1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

2. Chris Morris

3. Imran Tahir

4. Andrew Tye

5. Yuzvendra Chahal





The legend from West Indies, Gayle, is the first man to break the 10 000-run mark in the T20, and this fact helped him lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory. He hit 5 fours and 7 sixes, partnering up with Kohli to amass an enormous score for his team when the game drew to a close.





Gayle was naturally handed the Man of the Match award when the contest ended, amusing the crowd as he did, with his determined and direct first-class cricket play.





Cricket betting sites are taking all of these facts into consideration as they release new odds for the upcoming games. Punters can look forward to more dynamic occurrences in the world of online betting, as IPL games continue to reveal the various wins and losses fans have to factor in to their betting options.





Top Spots Under Attack





The victory by Royal Challengers Bangalore is only the 2nd they have managed to accrue during the campaign, and AB de Villiers is sorely missed, as he is out due to injury. David Warner led the chase for the orange cap and ranked at the top of the current standings, thanks to the fact that he managed to hit a total of 235, for the Sunrisers Hyderabad across the comp. McCullum, however, is hot on Warner’s heels, as he stands just 10 runs behind the energetic Australian after his exemplary play for the Lions in Tuesday’s match.





Bhuvneshwar Kumar has thus far been the player to claim the most wickets in the Indian Premier League for this team: he took a total of 15 scalps and stands at the top of the list for the purple cap thus far. This can all change in an instant, and the fast-pace and unpredictable nature of the IPL is part of what makes it so popular.