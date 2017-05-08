Yasir Shah: Lots of Wickets; Very Expensive

Yasir Shah has taken wickets in heaps since his debut. He in fact has the second highest wickets tally in test cricket during the period after his debut.His wickets per innings and per match is also quite amazing; second only to Ashwin's. It clearly indicates that he is Pakistan's primary strike option.However, he does bowl a lot of overs and gives away a lot of runs for those wickets.Among the top ten wicket takers during this period, Yasir has the second worst average, third worst economy rate, and third worst strike rate.But does all this matter considering the number of wickets he takes?He has taken 10 5-wicket hauls in 25 tests, which is phenomenal. It is as many as Saeed Ajmal managed in his 35 tests, and as many as Mushtaq Ahmed managed in his 52-test career.During this period, only Ashwin has taken more 5-wickets hauls than Yasir; and only Herath and Ashwin have taken more 10-wicket hauls.So irrespective of the average, strike rate, and economy, Yasir is a magnificent bowler and a major match winner for Pakistan.