Misbah Ul Haq: Captain Fantastic





Since taking over the side in November 2010, Misbah has rarely put a foot wrong.





Pakistan have won more tests under him than under any other captain, he has scored more runs and centuries than any other Pakistan captain, and now he also holds the unfortunate record of the most number of 99s in tests.





Over and above all this, the record that speaks volumes of his stature as a test captain is that among all test captains since November 2010, he is the second highest run scorer.





Sure he has also played more than all captains, besides the one man with more runs than him - Alastair Cook.





But...





Look at his average.. 51.9 !





That is right up there, better than all, besides the two current best test batsmen in the world - Steve Smith and Virat Kohli.





Misbah has led from the front on the field and with the bat, and he is truly Captain Fantastic!

Despite the heavy criticism of Misbah the ODI leader and batsman, Misbah the Test captain has been absolutely phenomenal.