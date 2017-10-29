The Australians Have Won the Ashes

A half-century from Alex Blackwell that went unbeaten and an exciting cameo from Ashleigh Gardner has led Australia to a win in the final over in Brisbane. The team from Down Under has drawn first blood with a pulsating two-wicket win in the Commonwealth Bank Women’s Ashes Series which took place on Sunday at the Allan Border Field.





The Ashleigh Gardner Show

The star of the Women’s Ashes Series was undoubtedly Ashleigh Gardner, whose uncompromising cameo in the tense final stages turned the match to the hosting team’s favour, thanks to three wickets being taken with the ball!

Gardner managed to strike two stimulating sixes in her 18-ball 27 which perfectly complemented the imperturbable innings from seasoned-player Alex Blackwell, who finished undefeated on 67.

A Two-Point Lead in the Series

This means that Australia has now got a lead of two points in the multi-format series. The two sides are set to travel to Coffs Harbour now, for the remaining two One Day Internationals set to take place on Thursday and Sunday, before the Day-Night Test in Sydney and the three Twenty20 Internationals.

The Playing XI Announced at the Toss

After whittling down the squad to 12 by the day preceding the match, Australia announced their playing XI at the toss. Kristen Beams and Beth Mooney were dropped from the side that lost in the Women’s World Cup semi-final game against India.

Alyssa Healy, a dynamic batter and wicketkeeper who has passed every fitness test with flying colours, got promoted up the order and opened the batting instead of Mooney. Allrounder Tahlia McGrath was brought in to provide an extra seam option for the XI, and Amanda-Jade Wellington, a South Australian leg-spinner, ended up replacing Beams for the game.

Rachael Haynes, captain for the team, won the coin toss, and she elected to bowl. The field was unrecognisable thanks to the billabong of only 24 hours earlier, after non stop heavy rain flooded the whole outfield area. The ground staff had been at work from 6pm on Saturday night to 4:30am on Sunday getting the field ready for play, and their remarkable effort was not lost on the sold-out crowd, who made their appreciation clear.

Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt managed to find swing with the new balls, but there were no early wickets. That is, until Tammy Beaumont went onto chip Australia’s star allrounder to mid-off in the tenth over.

A partnership 56 between Sarah Taylor and Lauren Winfield lasted all of 175 balls, but then the hosts struck again, with the team getting involved in a mix up and Winfield running out for 48 team-high.

Middle-order resistance was given in the forms of Nat Sciver, Fran Wilson, and Taylor, but the slow bowlers from the Australian team and elite fielding quickly took control. They suffocated the British batters, and these collapsed completely at 5-31.