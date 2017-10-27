Mohammad Hafeez Reported for Suspicious Bowling

The Pakistani team’s off-spinner, Mohammad Hafeez, has been reported for a possibly suspect bowling action. The incident took place during the third One-Day International that the team played against the Sri Lankans in Abu Dhabi. The International Cricket council announced the report on Thursday.





Match Official’s Report Handed to Management





The International Cricket Council stated that the match official’s report had been handed over to the management team for the Pakistanis, and that concerns about the lawfulness of the 37-year old player’s bowling action during Wednesday’s match had been stated within it. It seems that law comes into all parts of cricket, from game play to betting and everything in between.





Bowling Action to be Scrutinised





The bowling action which was reported will now be investigated more thoroughly under the International Cricket Council’s regulations governing illegal bowling action. Hafeez will be required to submit to testing within two weeks, but, during this period, he will still be able to play. Hafeez will be allowed to keep bowling in International Cricket games until the assessment results are made known, according to the Council, so he will not suffer undue punishment until guilt has been proved, if guilt exists.





It Is Not the First Time





As punters who enjoy cricket betting options at the various sports betting sites that provide markets for the games will know full well, this is not the first time Hafeez’s action has been reported as suspicious. It is, in fact, the third occasion that Hafeez has been reported.





Hafeez got suspended from bowling in December of 2014, although he was cleared the April following. His action was then once more reported in June of 2015, and his second suspension rapidly followed, within 24 months of the first one. He was then suspended from bowling in International Cricket games for 12 months, with the suspension period commencing in July of 2015.





On the 17th of November last year, Hafeez underwent a bowlingaction reassessment at the National Cricket Center located in Brisbane, but was allowed to get back to bowling thereafter, since his actions were found to be legal.





He bowled eight overs, taking one for 39 in the cricket game which Pakistan went on to win by seven wickets, securing an unbeatable lead of 3 - 0 in the five-match series.





A History of Problems for Pakistan





The Pakistani team has had numerous illegal bowling action problems in the past, with a number of different players being reported. These include quick bowlers Shabbir Ahmed and Shoaib Akhtar, as well as spinners Bilal Asif, Saeed Ajmal, and Shahid Afridi.





Saeed Ajmal’s career was brought to an end after he did not manage to achieve the same level of success with the remodelled action in 2015, but Bilal Asif’s action got cleared after it was reassessed.





Under the new International Cricket Council regulations, all bowlers are permitted to bend their arm by 15 degrees, and anything beyond that is seen as illegal.



