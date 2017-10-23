Victoria has been set up for a big chase in the JLT final

Victoria is Chasing 345 after Blitz by South Australia





The Redbacks plundered 117 off of the last eight overs, setting Victoria up for a big chase in the JLT elimination final. A century from Jake Weatherald and some brutal blows later on from Tom Cooper assisted the South Australians in setting a sizable total for Victoria to pursue in the One-Day Cup in Hobart.





After being sent to bat, the Redbacks managed to reach 5 for 339 at the Bellerive Oval from a diminished 48-over innings that was cut short by a brief delay due to rain.





Victoria Boosted by Internationals’ Return





Victoria, improved by the return of internationals Dan Christian, Aaron Finch, and Glenn Maxwell, have to chase a total of 345 off of 48 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in order to earn a place in the final on Saturday against the Western Australians at the same grounds.





Weatherald Crashes Vital Elimination Final Ton





Weatherald, who was dropped early on, went on to score 116 off of 121 balls, and shared a partnership of 215 runs with Alex Carey, the Ashes hopeful, for the first wicket. This player proved once again why he so strongly features in the kind of online sports betting guide offered by various internet-based bookmakers.





Carey fell excruciatingly short of a maiden one-day ton, and edged Scott Boland, placeman, behind for 92. Cooper then managed to smash a half-century off of 22 balls, making for the equal third-fastest in the history of one-day cricket, before he got holed out for 59.





Cooper Set the Vics Ablaze with a Record-Equalling 50





The South Australians managed to smash 117 off of the last 48 balls of their innings with Travis Head and Alex Ross pinching with strong cameos. Head managed 29 of 16 balls, and Ross 18 off of 6. Boland was the only bowler for the Victorians to go at less than a-run-a-ball, with 1 for 51 off of 10 overs.





The Redbacks Go Crazy in Death Overs





Victoria won the toss earlier on, and chose to bowl first as they were welcoming back an array of international talent that had performed well in training . Travis Head, Adam Zampa, and Kane Richardson returned from foreign duty, having been on the Australian limited-overs tour in India.





The return of these star players means that Victoria has entered the final without Blake Thomson, Will Sutherland, and Seb Gotch from their last start, a contentious DLS victory against New South Wales at the North Sydney Oval that was deserted due to a dangerous pitch 26 overs into the game’s second innings.



