PSL Entertains!





Umar Akmal's genius and stupidity in the span of two games.





Why Mohammad Aamer is a notch above all the other bowlers.





Hopelessness that is Lahore Qalandars.





The future in the form of Umaid Asif and Ibtisham Sheikh.





Shahid Afridi stealing hearts with some quality bowling and a magical catch.





Reminders why Kumar Sangakkara retired too early.





Reminders why Mohammad Sami continues to play.





Darren Sammy vouching for Pakistani talent.





Potential finalists in Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.





How Mohammad Hafeez continues to destroy mediocre bowling.





Imad Wasim (being the shoda that he is) copy a footballer's celebration.





A last over close finish.





A legendary hug.





Shoaib Malik showing why he is the best T20 batsman in Pakistan.





And so much more...





Even though we have witnessed only one close game out of the seven that have been played, there has been plenty of exciting entertainment.





The new boys in the league, Multan Sultans, look like the strongest team.





Multan along with Karachi Kings are my early picks for the two finalists. Their upcoming match on 10th March is something I am already looking forward to. It will be a cracker!





In two games, Ibtisam Sheikh has shown us that the art of leg spin will never perish from Pakistan.





It is quite amazing how a young kid can be discovered, drafted into the playing XI, and end up dominating batsmen on the world stage.









Whatever the age, what a bowler Pakistan have found, and all of a sudden Pakistan is spoilt for choices when it comes to leggies.









His debut 4 wicket haul showed everyone that he has the talent to succeed at the highest level.

In just 4 days we have already witnessed: