Countdown to the IPL Extravaganza





IPL 2018 edition starts on April 07, and the final is scheduled to be on May 27 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Chris Lynn

The Australian set the stage ablaze in last year's IPL edition, giving Kolkata Knight Riders explosive starts game-after-game. Lynn piled 384 runs at an audacious strike rate of 158. In the Big Bash League (BBL) this season, the volatile right-hander accumulated 127 runs in four matches at a staggering strike rate of 162.82.





Colin Munro

The New Zealander's brute display of sheer power-hitting and stellar form makes him a force to reckon with. In 2018 alone, the left-handed opener has amassed 367 runs at astounding strike rate of 192.14.





Mitchell Starc

Quick, at times unplayable, there is no bowler as fierce as the Australian. Royal Challengers missed the searing pace of Starc exceedingly in the last two seasons. If the left-arm quick remains available for the entire tournament, we are in for a treat!





Ben Stokes

There was nobody as sought after as Ben Stokes among fantasy cricket in India enthusiasts in last edition of IPL. Stokes has made plenty of headlines for the wrong reasons lately. The Englishman displayed great all-round skills in last year's edition to be chosen as the Most Valuable Player for Rising Pune Supergiant.





AB de Villiers

Mr. 360 AB de Villiers, the superman of cricket, is a cricketer with overflowing potential. So far in his IPL career, de Villiers has slammed 3 tons and has won 15 man-of-the-match awards. With Gayle's exit from RCB troop, the role of AB becomes all-important. Sure, he is the one who revels in responsibility.





Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is more than an hot-blooded batsman who has 3 ODI doubles to his name, but an able leader with three titles in the bag in the space of 5 years. His batting ability and headship makes Mumbai Indians one of the favourites again this year.





Virat Kohli

There is no better run machine in the world. He is touted the only one who can reach the summit of Sachin's 100 hundreds. It would not be a surprise if we get to witness a repeat of IPL 2016 season, in which Kohli piled 973 runs in 16 innings, studded with 4 hundreds.





Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit is in the mould of Lasith Malinga. Just like the latter, he has made himself a reputation for possessing an eerie ability to crush the toes and mastery in death bowling.

Teams that can go over the line

Mumbai Indians

If they play to their potential, there is no stopping defending champions Mumbai from going all the way. In Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Evin Lewis, Pat Cummins, Keiron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, they have an excellent mix to begin their title defence.





Royal Challengers Bangalore

Led by Virat Kohli, there is no other team that will be more frantic for IPL trophy. With AB de Villiers, McCullum and DeKock in their ranks, they are quite strong contenders this year.





Delhi Daredevils

No other franchise has bolstered their squad to an extent Daredevils did. They got hold of a proven leader in Gambhir besides T20 specialists like Jason Roy, Glen Maxwell and Colin Munro. Plus, they've got Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada to complete a terrific overseas troupe.





Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have balanced their squad right. In David Warner, they have a admirable commander who will be accompanied by in-form Dhawan at the top. With experience of Bhuvi, guile of Rashid khan and all-round capabilities of Shakib Al Hasan, Sunrisers are one exciting unit.





Indian Premier League (IPL), a carnival of cricket, brings together cricketers from around the world to exhibit their talent for hefty moolah. The non-stop, action-packed event spanning over one-and-half months springs many a surprise - at times intense soft on other, but always exciting, energetic and entertaining.