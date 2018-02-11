PSL 2018: All you wanted to know about Pakistan Super League Season 3 and the new exciting stars on the Horizon
Pakistan aren't playing enough international cricket, but the annual Pakistan Super League is right round the corner and this year, the league has an additional team - the Multan Sultans.
With the additional team, new and exciting players combined with the Pakistan and International stars, this year's PSL promises to be bigger and better than the two previous editions.
Here is everything you need to know about the teams participating in PSL 2018.
QUETTA GLADIATORS
Captain: Sarfraz Ahmed
Pakistani Stars: Asad Shafiq, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Umar Amin
International Stars: Kevin Pietersen, Shane Watson, Jason Roy, Rilee, Rossouw, Mahmudullah, Albie Morkel
Player to watch our for: Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
This 22 year old Barbados born English cricketer was recently picked up for over a million dollars by Rajasthan Royals for the IPL. He has no international experience but his domestic cricket exploits have been doing the rounds of the cricketing circles.
He consistently clocks at over 90mph, he was the highest wicket taker in division two country cricket in 2017, and he had all the batsmen jumping around in the Big Bash League where he was the second highest wicket taker with 16 wickets in 12 games.
He is a valuable pick for Quetta Gladiators and has the potential to rip through batting line ups in the upcoming PSL.
KARACHI KINGS
Captain: Imad Wasim
Pakistani Stars: Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Aamir, Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan
International Stars: Ravi Bopara, Eoin Morgan, Lendl Simmons, David Wiese
Player to watch our for: Hasan Mohsin
Hasan Mohsin
This 20-year old allrounder from Karachi shone for Pakistan in the U19 World Cup in 2016, where he was among the leading run scorers and wicket takers in the tournament.
In U19 World Cup he scored 293 runs at an average of 98 and a strike rate of 96; and he picked up 11 wickets at an average of 15.
In domestic cricket since then, he has not flourished just as yet, but the PSL provides him the perfect stage to show the world his talent with both bat and ball.
LAHORE QALANDARS
